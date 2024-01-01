Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>5.7 Hemi, auto, reg. cab, long box, 4x4. Well equipped truck with air, tilt, cruise, pw. pl. rear view camera, hitch, boxliner along with seating for 3. Clean, safetied truck showing 228,400 kms. Also includes upgraded rim and tire package. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

228,400 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1726763020
  2. 1726763026
  3. 1726763032
  4. 1726763038
  5. 1726763044
  6. 1726763050
  7. 1726763055
  8. 1726763064
  9. 1726763072
Contact Seller

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
228,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6JR7DT2KG567209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 228,400 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7 Hemi, auto, reg. cab, long box, 4x4. Well equipped truck with air, tilt, cruise, pw. pl. rear view camera, hitch, boxliner along with seating for 3. Clean, safetied truck showing 228,400 kms. Also includes upgraded rim and tire package. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Headingley, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic 228,400 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van 144,800 KM $17,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 WT for sale in Headingley, MB
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 WT 300,000 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic