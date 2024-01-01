$19,500+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 228,400 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7 Hemi, auto, reg. cab, long box, 4x4. Well equipped truck with air, tilt, cruise, pw. pl. rear view camera, hitch, boxliner along with seating for 3. Clean, safetied truck showing 228,400 kms. Also includes upgraded rim and tire package. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
