2019 RAM 2500
LARAMIE SPORT NIGHT EDITION 6.7L 4X4 FULLY LOADED!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7293
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $62,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
STUNNING, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & ALWAYS RAM DEALER SERVICED! VERY RARE FIND NEW GENERATION 2019 DODGE RAM 2500 LARAMIE LEVEL 2 SPORT NIGHT EDITION CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4, COMPLETELY LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS LIKE THE BIG 12-INCH MULTI MEDIA SCREEN, SUNROOF, HTD/COOLED LEATHER & SO MUCH MORE! 1 OWNER TRADE WITH A GREAT LOOK - A TRUE MUST SEE TRUCK!!
- 6.7L CUMMINS Diesel Engine (370 hp with 850ft/lbs Torque)
- 6 Speed Automatic RFE68
- Auto 4x4 with 2 Stage Transfer Case & Anti-Spin auto locking rear Differential
- Dual Alternators rated for 440amps
- Power 5 Passenger Leather Seating (Sport Buckets and Full Center Console)
- Heated & Cooled Seats / Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Huge Uconnect 12.0 w/navigation & 12-inch Touchscreen Display multimedia Center
- 7" Full Colour Customizable In-Gauge Cluster Display
- Premium 17 Speaker High performance Harman Kardon Audio system
- SIRIUS/XM and BLUETOOTH AUDIO via Android Auto and Apple Car Play
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Wireless Charge pad
- Factory Navigation
- Dual Zone Auto Climate control
- Factory Remote Starter with Keyless-Go Push Button Start
- Blindspot and Cross Path Detection
- Factory HD Tow Package w/ Trailer Brake Controller and Courtesy Lamps
- Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors w/power convex mirrors
- Rear-View Back up Camera
- Front park sensors
- High mount cab camera
- Fifth wheel & Gooseneck Prep Package
- Cab length Blackout running boards
- LED box lighting
- Spray in Box Liner
- Power Sliding rear window
- Ram Hard folding Box Cover
- Laramie LVL 2 Equipment Package
- Full Factory Sport Black out Night Edition Pkg
- Color matched Handles, Grill, Bumpers and More
- Fog lights / Tow Hooks
- Factory Blackout Night Edition Aluminum Alloy Wheels wrapped with Toyo Open Country 35x12.50 - 20's
- So much more....
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A Certified 1 owner ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Ready & ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
