$49,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2019 RAM 3500
BIG HORN 6.4L HEMI 4X4, P. SEAT, 8FT BOX, AS NEW!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9355186
- Stock #: GW6517
- VIN: 3C63R3HJ9KG612379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW6517
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $49,800. Finance Price: $48,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! WHY BUY NEW WHEN YOU CAN SAVE CLOSE TO $20,000 FROM NEW MRSP ON THIS VERY WELL EQUIPPED, WELL CARED FOR 2019 RAM 3500 BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB 6.4L HEMI V8 4X4 WITH THE 8 FT BOX - STILL AS NEW, LOW KMS, SHARP & LOADED WITH THE RIGHT OPTIONS! - 6.4L HEMI V8 Engine 410 hp/429lb-ft of torque (with fuel saver MDS) - 8 Speed automatic - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case, Anti-spin differential - Power 8-way driver's seat - 6 Passenger seating with large folding console - BIG HORN Decor Group - Chrome Appearance package - Uconnect 3 with 5 inch touchscreen display - 3.5 inch instrument cluster display - Bluetooth phone and media input - Premium audio with AUX, dual USB and Satellite input - Steering wheel mounted audio controls - Factory Keyless-Go with push button start - Back up camera - Transfer case skid plates - Factory HD Tow Pkg with Trailer Brake Controller & Tow Mirrors - Chrome HD Side steps - Optional New Box liner available (as shown) - 18 inch Chrome wheels riding on Firestone Transforce A/T tires - Read below for more information... STILL AS NEW, LOW KMS, WELL EQUIPPED NEW GENERATION HEAVY DUTY GVW 2019 RAM 3500 WITH THE POWERFUL AND DESIRABLE 6.4L HEMI V8 AND 8FT BOX AT A FRACTION OF THE NEW PRICE!! BRIGHT WHITE 2019 RAM 3500 BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB 6.4L 4x4 with 8' ft Box and LOTS of options and extras. This truck shows like new and is extra sharp in all respects with well cared for kilometers. The 6.4L Hemi V8 produces 410 Horsepower & 429 Pound-Feet of torque matched to the new HD 8-speed automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case and anti-spin rear diff. Loaded with features and options including the Big Horn Decor Group, Chrome appearance package, power 8 way driver's seat (6 Passenger seating with large folding center console), Uconnect 3 with 5" inch touchscreen media center, AUX & dual USB input, Satellite radio, Hands-free communication with Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, 3.5 inch cluster display, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Key less-Enter and GO with push button start, Factory HD tow package with trailer brake controller, back up camera, New Box Liner available (as shown), 18" inch Chrome wheels and so much more. Gorgeous truck that will pull anything for work or pleasure with all the family or work crew in comfort and style. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A No Accident CarFax history report and the Balance of the Chrysler Canada factory warranty remaining. In addition, we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.