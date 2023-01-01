$79,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Cedar Creek by Forest River Silverback
31IK 35FT 3 SLIDE REAR LOUNGE, RESIDENTIAL FINISH!
- Listing ID: 10024644
- Stock #: W6734
- VIN: 4X4FCRG28LS223970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour TAN METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH TONES
- Stock # W6734
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $79,800 Finance Price: $77800 (SAVE $2,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV!
Overview Details
Stock #:W6734
Length: 35.25 FT
Sleeps: 4
Weight (lb): 11,244
Water Tank Capacity: 69
Holding Tank Capacity: 120
Exterior: Gelcoat Fiberglass
Exterior Colour: TAN
Flooring: Carpet
Fridge/Freezer: Dual
Interior Colour: EARTH TONES
Slides: 3
Width: 8FT
IT'S MORE THAN LUXURY AND HIGH END FINISHES... IT'S QUALITY CONSTRUCTION LIKE NO OTHER! TRAVEL IN COMFORT AND STYLE WITH THIS HIGH END 3 SLIDE, LARGE REAR LOUNGE, RESIDENTIAL QUALITY 5TH WHEEL. THIS IS QUALITY, AND IT IS PRICED TO SELL AT HALF OF ITS $130,000+ NEW PRICE TAG in 2018! It is over $150,000 to replace this RV new today with something equivalent in style and quality!! This RV oozes elegance and offers more upgrades than most any other RV you'll see on the market. It's a 2020 Cedar Creek Silverback 31IK edition with a high end rear lounge and master chef kitchen! It boasts 3 Big Slides and from the appliances to the carpeting, it's still like new in all respects. You enter mid ship and directly to your left and in front of you is the stunning island kitchen. This is a true gourmet's dream! There's so much room and a LOT OF STORAGE thanks to the first Slide pushing out the kitchen galley wall. It really opens the space and gives it a warm homey feel. That warmth you'll feel comes in part from the real wood cabinetry, trim and fascia along with the Corian solid surface counter tops, stove and sink covers. You'll enjoy all the amenities of home with dual mode French door refrigerator and freezer, a 4 burner stove with oven, over mount microwave and deep floor-to-ceiling pantries... that would be plural as there are more than one. The stainless steel under-mount double sink is at one end of the peninsula-style Island which leaves the island wide open for serving or food prep. The island is stunning with contrast stone inlays. The Chef in the family will absolutely love being in this space. They'll also enjoy being open to the entertaining area but not IN IT! Look towards the back from the kitchen you'll see the other opposing slide housing the 4 chair dinette and dual, leather theatre seats/recliners on one side and a leather Sleeper sofa at the rear in front of the large picture window. The interior colour scheme is truly 'Ivy League' and it truly does feel that way. The leather seating surfaces, electric fireplace, entertainment wall with a huge flat screen TV and built in stereo system with indoor and outdoor speakers and more, wood accents and cabinet doors feels like a comfortable library in an Ivy League School. There are no bad seats in this house and everyone has a view. Above the fireplace there is a multimedia entertainment system with speakers indoor and out. This unit also has lots of showcase storage cabinets. The entire area has such a rich look and feel you'll feel immediately at home. There are lots of windows, all frame-less, for a sleek exterior look. There's even a ceiling fan to keep the air moving and save energy on heating and cooling. Now, turn back towards the front of the RV and, at the top of the stairs the Master bedroom and master bathroom suite. The bathroom is massive, it has a walk-in shower with seat, shelves and glass door. You also have double wide modern sick with a huge vanity and medicine cabinet, skylight, accent lighting, toilet and separate linen area. Once in the master bedroom you'll notice the great open space. That's due to that 3rd slide. It pushes the bed back to access the large Chester drawers and entire wall of mirrored and vented closets. There's an included flat panel TV above the Chester drawers for comfy, quiet movie nights too! It's amazing how much storage you get in this RV, even in the bedroom! The front wall is a complete with mirrored closet doors with a second closet to the right for all your accessories and Pre-plumed for a washer and dryer if you wish. Open the WALK-IN closet and you'll quickly imagine where all your clothes and shoes can go. Back in the hallway wall you'll notice the multi-zone climate control for the furnace and A/C. This RV is equipped with 2 air conditioning units. One for the main living area and one for the master bedroom. The ultra quiet AIR SYSTEM has a residential cold air return and one of the most powerful heating and cooling system on the market! This unit has factory 4 Season package that's far superior than most. You probably won't need it, but the temperatures remain constant in the coldest temperatures. Even the Pass-thru Utility storage in the belly stays well above freezing including the holding tanks and dump valves. This is true comfort combined with peace of mind. If the weather suddenly changes, you can be rest assured that nothing will get damaged. Cedar Creek is industry leading in insulation and construction. The entire RV has lots of roof vents and a LARGE power awning to cover you on those hot or rainy days and nights. Set up is a breeze with the central control unit that controls everything from the landing legs to the slides and awnings! It has a One Touch 6-Point hydraulic leveling system and a main control panel as well. It is even pre wired for Solar and Set up for Wi-Fi if you wish. This is a must see for full time RV living or part time RVing in style and luxury here or down south.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines, we have a 1 owner Clean, No Accident CARFAX history report and we have many extended, comprehensive warranty options available to choose from to protect your wallet and investment. What a Great find!! Selling at a fraction of the new cost of over $150,000 to replace with a comparable one today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down and very low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1(888) 601-3023.
