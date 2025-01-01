$32,500+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFP1L1169071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 69071
- Mileage 91,500 KM
Vehicle Description
4.3 L, auto ,air , pw, pl ,Leather Seats, Back up Camera, am/fm radio. Work ready with clean cargo area., safety, unit showing 91,500 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $32,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
