Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>4.3 L, auto ,air , pw, pl ,Leather Seats, Back up Camera, am/fm radio. Work ready with clean cargo area., safety, unit showing 91,500 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $32,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> ...</span></p>

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

91,500 KM

Details Description Features

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
13189076

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1763506460874
  2. 1763506461325
  3. 1763506461737
  4. 1763506462137
  5. 1763506462535
  6. 1763506462921
  7. 1763506463303
  8. 1763506463696
  9. 1763506464119
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFP1L1169071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 69071
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4.3 L, auto ,air , pw, pl ,Leather Seats, Back up Camera, am/fm radio. Work ready with clean cargo area., safety, unit showing 91,500 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $32,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ 209,500 KM $44,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135" 39,200 KM $40,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147" z71 301,000 KM $19,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van