2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #212529; background: white;>2020 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 4x4 5.3L  V8,Showing 301,000 kms, Block Heater, AUX/Radio, Cruise Control, Quad Cab, Dual Air Bags, 6 Passenger cloth Seating, Rubber Floors, 18 Inch Wheels ,</span> <a name=_Hlk212032550></a>Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $19,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

301,000 KM

Details

13184798

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
301,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCUYDED9LZ236708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 301,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 4x4 5.3L  V8,Showing 301,000 kms, Block Heater, AUX/Radio, Cruise Control, Quad Cab, Dual Air Bags, 6 Passenger cloth Seating, Rubber Floors, 18 Inch Wheels , Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $19,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
204-895-7442

