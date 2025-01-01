$19,500+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" z71
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 301,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 4x4 5.3L V8,Showing 301,000 kms, Block Heater, AUX/Radio, Cruise Control, Quad Cab, Dual Air Bags, 6 Passenger cloth Seating, Rubber Floors, 18 Inch Wheels , Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $19,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
204-895-7442