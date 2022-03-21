$52,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST EDITION CREW 4X4, LOADED, HTD SEAT, ONLY 54K!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Stock #: GW6278
- VIN: 1GCPYEEK2LZ236213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $52,800. Finance Price: $51,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Documentation Fees! LOW KMS, LOADED RST EDITION, EQUIPPED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING POWER HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, VERY CLEAN, GREAT LOOKING TRUCK! NEW GENERATION 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB RST EDITION WITH THE NEW FUEL MISER 2.7L, 4X4 WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY. WHAT A NICE TRUCK!! - 2.7L with Stop/Start (producing 310 HP and 348 ft lbs of torque) - New Gen 8 Speed automatic - Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD) - Power heated 6-Seater truck with fold down center console - Heated Steering wheel - Dual Zone Auto climate control - Intellilink 8" Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system - Premium audio - AUX, USB and Satellite input - Apple Car Play and Android Auto - 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot - Bluetooth for media and phone - Wireless charging station - Blue tooth keys with push button start - Back up camera - Factory remote starter - Tilt Steering, Power Windows, and Locks - Power lock and remote release tailgate with lift assist - RST appearance package with color matched mirrors, handles and bumpers - HID headlights, LED Daytime lights, fog lights - Factory Tow Package - Tinted windows - Nice Soft roll up box cover - Rear Window defrost - Black HD Side Steps - Rear Step Bumper - OEM 18-inch Sport alloys - Sharp Pearl White - Read below for more info... NEED A TRUCK BUT ALSO NEED FUEL ECONOMY? TAKE A LOOK AT THIS LOW KM, VERY WELL EQUIPPED, AND VERY CLEAN CARED FOR TRUCK! THIS ONE HAS ALL THE NICE OPTIONS AND MORE INCLUDING THE NEW GENERATION FUEL MISER 2.7L ENGINE AND 8 Speed transmission. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab RST EDITION 4x4 istill shows like new inside and out, ready to go, and is equipped with the Fuel Miser 2.7L with Start/Stop Fuel Management (producing 310 HP and 348 ft lbs of torque) matched the new 8 speed automatic transmission, 2-speed 4X4 transfer case with auto mode, Power Heated bucket seats (folding center console 6-seater truck), tilt & Telescoping, heated Steering wheel, air, Cruise, PW, PL, Intellilink Premium Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system, AUX/USB & satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi hot spot, GM OnStar, Keyless remote entry, Factory Command Start, Xenon headlights with daytime LED lighting, RST package with painted to match moldings, handles, bumpers and grill. Comes with tinted glass, Spray box liner with LED box Lighting and a nice soft roll up box cover, with remote tailgate and easy close assist, factory tow package, factory step bumper, Black Side cab steps, upgraded 18-inch OEM Sport alloys and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects, a very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a clean, NO-ACCIDENT CARFAX history report, the balance of GM Factory warranty and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! GREAT DEAL - ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
