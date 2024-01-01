Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>6.6 gas powered, crew 4x4 work truck, ready to get the job done ! Well equipped  with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. stereo, rear view camera plus easy clean vinyl floor covering along with seating for 6. 2500HD with Z-71 package, trailer hitch and boxliner. Clean, safetied truck with newer tires showing 126,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail.  $34,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204) 895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1723919761
  2. 1723919766
  3. 1723919772
  4. 1723919778
  5. 1723919788
  6. 1723919794
  7. 1723919800
  8. 1723919806
  9. 1723919811
  10. 1723919820
  11. 1723919828
Contact Seller

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC4YLE78LF205374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.6 gas powered, crew 4x4 work truck, ready to get the job done ! Well equipped  with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. stereo, rear view camera plus easy clean vinyl floor covering along with seating for 6. 2500HD with Z-71 package, trailer hitch and boxliner. Clean, safetied truck with newer tires showing 126,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail.  $34,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204) 895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck for sale in Headingley, MB
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck 126,000 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Headingley, MB
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 251,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2013 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT 273,000 KM $13,000 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500