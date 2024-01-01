$34,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Work Truck
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6.6 gas powered, crew 4x4 work truck, ready to get the job done ! Well equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. stereo, rear view camera plus easy clean vinyl floor covering along with seating for 6. 2500HD with Z-71 package, trailer hitch and boxliner. Clean, safetied truck with newer tires showing 126,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $34,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204) 895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
