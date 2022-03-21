$75,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2020 Dodge Ram 1500
LIMITED CREW ECO DIESEL 4X4, LOADED, CLEAN & SHARP
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$75,800
- Listing ID: 8661457
- Stock #: DW6318A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $75,800. Finance Price: $73,800. (SAVE $2,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees YOU CAN SAVE CLOSE TO $20,000 FROM THE NEW PRICE TAG ON THIS STILL AS NEW, TOP OF THE LINE 2020 RAM 1500 LIMITED EDITION CREW CAB 3.0L ECO DIESEL EQUIPPED WITH ALL OPTIONS & GREAT LOOKS- THERE IS OVER $15,000 WORTH OF FACTORY OPTIONS BUILT INTO THIS TRUCK ON TOP OF THE ALREADY TOP OF THE LINE LIMITED EDITION FEATURES. . WOW, IS THIS TRUCK EVER SHARP LOOKING AND LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES. IF YOU ARE CONCEARNED ABOUT FUEL MILEAGE BUT NEED A TRUCK, THIS IS IT - IT GET INCREDIBLE FUEL MILEAGE & IT CAN PULL!! THIS TRUCK IS PRACTICALLY NEW AND EQUIPPED WITH MOST EVERY CONCEIVABLE OPTION RAM MAKES FOR A TRUCK! THIS LIMITED EDITION RAM 1500 ECO DIESEL HAS IT ALL, IS FINISHED IN STUNNING DIAMOND BLACK CHRYSTAL PEARL WITH THE SPORT APPERANCE PACKAGE AND STILL AS NEW!!! DON'T MISS AN OPORTUNITY TO OWN ONE GREAT TRUCK!! - 3.0L Eco Diesel (producing 260hp and Amazing 480lb-ft of torque) - New 8 Speed automatic - Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case (includes AWD Mode) - Anti-spin differential - Full Power 5 Passenger Limited Edition sport seating with upgraded full length large center console - Beautiful LIMITED double stitched leather seats - Heated & cooled front AND rear seats (Yes, even the rear seats are Heated/cooled...) - Memory driver's seat - Heated steering wheel - Power Pedals - Huge Dual-pane panoramic sunroof - Huge 12" Uconnect 4C touchscreen Multi Media infotainment system with factory navigation - Harmon Kardon 19 speaker audio with Satellite input - Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input - Android Auto and Apple Cap Play - Wireless charging station - Dual zone auto climate control with humidity sensor - Rain sensing wipers - Power factory retractable Running boards - Tow package - OEM Air suspension - Smart Trailer towing Steer system - Forward collision warning - Blind spot and Cross path detection - Adaptive Cruise - Lane departure with corrective steering - LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights - Key-less Enter 'n Go with push button start - Factory remote starter - Remote tailgate release - Front and Rear Park assist - Birdseye view Camera and backup camera - Spray in box liner - 4 Piece Hard Tonneau Cover - Sport Performance Hood - Sport appearance group (with color matched bumpers, handles and more) - OEM Style color matched Fender flairs (to protect the body) - Optional 20" HD Fast Series Sport rims on BFG All Terrian tires available, as shown - It has it all - Read Below for More info... WHY SPEND CLOSE TO $100,000 WHEN YOU CAN SAVE BIG $$ ON THIS BEAUTY AND BEST OF ALL IT IS BETTER THAN NEW!! NEW GENERATION ECO DIESEL 4X4 , HARD LOADED RAM, STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS WITH EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN LOW KMS!! STUNNING DIAMOND BLACK CHRYSTAL PEARL 2020 RAM 1500 LIMITED EDITION WITH THE HARD TO FIND AND FUEL SIPPING 3.0L ECO DIESEL 4X4! This Limited Edition Crew Cab is equipped with the improved 3.0L Eco Diesel producing 260hp and an amazing 460lb-ft of torque and is matched to an 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. From the ground up you know you're not in "every other RAM". The exterior LED's front to back plus body-Colour Matched bumpers and grill and sport Performance Hood and sport wheels sets this truck apart! You get all the standard options plus ALL THE UPGRADES including Cross traffic and Blind spot detection, Adaptive Cruise control, lane departure, park sense front and back, dual zone auto climate control, power pedals, power sliding rear window, power 5 passenger double-stitched Leather Limited seating and large center console, heated & Cooled front AND rear seats, heated steering wheel, Huge dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather wrapped steering wheel with controls and upgraded Uconnect 4C with the HUGE 12" touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Your music is also upgraded to the 19 speaker Harmon Kardon audio system with media hub, apps, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Bluetooth for phone and media input. Safety is not a concern with this truck!! You get front and rear park assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, rain-sensing wipers and the list goes one. Addition options include remote start, key-less Go with push button start, active noise control, LED lighting inside and out, over head console, factory power retracting side steps, remote tailgate release, spray-in box liner, 4 Piece Hard Tonneau Cover, dual exhaust and so much more. To many options to list. Finish the looks off with the optional 20" HD Fast Series Sport rims on BFG All Terrian tires that are available, as shown. Gorgeous truck in all respects that will do everything you want in comfort, safety and style with great fuel economy and power!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, NO-ACCIDENT Canadian CARFAX history report and lots of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining... PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
