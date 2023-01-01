$56,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2020 Dodge Ram 1500
REBEL CREW 3.0L ECO-DIESEL 4X4, LVL 2 LOADED/SHARP
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$56,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9923816
- Stock #: DW6725A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW6725A
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $56,800. Finance Price: $55,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees.
WOW GEORGOUS RAM REBEL 1500 CREW CAB 3.0L ECO DIESEL 4X4, TRULY FLAWLESS WITH A PERFECT HISTORY, LOADED WITH OPTIONS & THE 12" TOUCHSCREEN . STILL AS NEW, THIS TRUCK HAS IT ALL & ESPECIALLY GREAT LOOKS!!
- 3.0L Eco Diesel (producing 260hp and Amazing 480lb-ft of torque)
- 8 Speed automatic
- Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case
- 3.92 rear axle ratio
- e-Locker electronic locking rear differential
- Off–Road Group
- Hill Descent Control
- 5 Passenger sport seating with upgraded full length large center console
- Beautiful double stitched Special Edition Rebel leather seats
- Heated power front seats
- Heated steering wheel & Power Pedals
- Huge 12" Uconnect 4C touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
- Alpine Multi Mdia audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- Wireless charging station
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Level 2 Luxury Equipment Group
- OEM 2 Tone Rebel Paint with OEM Fender trim
- Black Platform Running boards
- Blind spot and Cross path detection
- LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights
- Factory tow package (Massive 12,000lb tow capacity)
- Key-less Enter 'n Go with push button start
- Factory remote starter
- Remote tailgate release
- Front and Rear park assist
- Tri–fold tonneau cover
- LED bed lighting
- Spray in box liner
- Sport Performance Hood
- Unique Rebel Forged alloy wheels on Goodyear Wrangler A/T tires
- Read Below for More info...
WHY SPEND OVER $85,000 FOR A NEW ONE?!?! YOU CAN SAVE BIG $$ AND BEST OF ALL IT IS STILL AS NEW!! NEW GENERATION & LOADED RAM REBEL ECO-DIESEL , STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS WITH EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN HWY KMS. These trucks are truly loaded when equipped with the Level 2 package. BRIGHT WHITE AND BLACK 2020 RAM REBEL EDITION WITH LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT AND THE HARD TO FIND 3.0L ECO DIESEL 4X4! This Rebel Sport Crew is equipped with the improved 3.0L Eco Diesel producing 260hp and an amazing 460lb-ft of torque and is matched to an 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. From the ground up you know you're not in "every other RAM". The exterior LED's front to back plus body-Colour Matched bumpers and grill and sport Performance Hood with the Rebel Sport accents sets this truck apart! With the Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group you get all the standard options plus ALL THE UPGRADES including Cross traffic and Blind spot detection, park sense front and back, dual zone auto climate control, power pedals, power sliding rear window, power 5 passenger double-stitched Leather seating and large center console, heated seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel with controls and upgraded Uconnect 4C with the HUGE 12" touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Your music is also upgraded to the Alpine audio system with media hub, apps, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Bluetooth for phone and media input. Safety is not a concern with this truck!! You get front and rear park assist, blind spot monitoring, rain brake support and the list goes one. Addition options include power folding mirrors, remote start, key-less Go with push button start, active noise control, LED lighting inside and out, over head console, Full Rebel appearance package with color matched bumpers and grill, handle insets and more, factory side steps, remote tailgate release, spray-in box liner, dual exhaust and more. The look is really finished off nicely with the Rebel Black Forged alloy wheels. Completely Gorgeous truck in all respects that will do everything you want in comfort and safety.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, NO-ACCIDENT Canadian CARFAX history report and lots of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining... PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new MRSP. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.