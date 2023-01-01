$35,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Dutchmen Aspen Trail
2850BHS 33FT BUNKS, SLEEP 10, VERY MODERN & CLEAN!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 9978116
- Stock #: W6693
- VIN: 4YDT28522L8920652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GREY METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $35,800. Finance Price: $34,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every RV!
GEORGOUS LIKE NEW BUNKHOUSE, LIGHTWEIGHT TRAILER THAT HAS IT ALL! BIG SLIDE, BUNKS, OUTDOOR KITCHEN, BIG BATHROOM, PRIVATE FRONT MSTER BEDROOM WITH IT'S OWN ENTRANCE, TONS OF SPACE AND BEST OF ALL ITS STILL LIKE NEW! SAVE BIG $$ FROM NEW FOR A TRAILER THAT IS STILL SHOWS NEAR NEW!! STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT, AND IT WON'T LAST LONG! ABSOLUTLEY MUST BEE SEEN 2020 BUTCHMEN ASPIN TRAIL 2850BHS lightweight Bunkhouse trailer! This is a full-size trailer that is completely loaded with top-of-the-line & modern features throughout the trailer like high end appliances, LED lighting inside and out, outside kitchen, Faux Leather Furniture and modern feel inside. It's easy to pull at only 6740 lbs dry weight with a super lite 729 lb hitch weight! Easy 1/2 ton or full size SUV pullable This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all Dutchmen RV's. It is made by Dutchmen, a proven & trusted name in the RV industry and it is Stunning and warm with a modern feel inside. Great Family trailer you can pull to the local lake or across the country, Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities Galore. This RV Features a large U-shaped dinette/Sofa slide. The U-shaped dinette is big and can sit over 6 people. It is across from the kitchen, which makes a great living area, so there is plenty of room for entertaining without getting in the way of the cook in the family. Both the nice faux leather sofa and the dinette (next to each other in the slide) convert to double beds making for a total sleep count of 10! There's a nice entertainment wall with a large flat screen TV plus Multi Media Stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers! The kitchen features a large sink, 3 Burner Range, oven, microwave, double door refrigerator and plenty of cabinet storage including a large, deep, floor to ceiling pantry. In the rear is the double sized bunk beds on the one side and the big spacious bathroom on the other! Best thing is that the main rear entrance is right there so no muddy feet going across the RV! The large bathroom features a Bath tub/shower combination, sky light, toilet, sink with vanity and medicine cabinet plus a 6 gallon gas water heater. Head to the front of this unit and there's a large master bedroom with a private entrances for the easy access. The bedroom has Lots of storage with dual wardrobes with night stands, under bed storage and corner cabinets. The Private master bedroom is separated from the main living area at the front of the trailer, finished in warm Tan and Brown wood and furniture makes this a bright and modern feel. It has LED night lights through the whole trailer and best of all it has it's own entrance in and out of the RV for privacy and convenience. This Dutchmen RV has plenty of large windows for the natural light to flow in which are all Dark tinted for plenty of privacy. There are LED interior lights throughout, and a big power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and Air conditioning for the hot summer nights! There is great fully equipped outdoor Kitchen to allow you to do all your cooking outside if desired. This Ultra Lightweight travel trailer will Sleep 10 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout with a large group or family in mind. The list of features and upgraded is to long to list - Must See and Absolutely still as new in all respects.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a i owner, Western Canadian CARFAX history report PLUS we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
