$43,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10406748

10406748 Stock #: GW6872

GW6872 VIN: 1FTFW1E54LKE22123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.