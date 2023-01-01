$43,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2020 Ford F-150
XTR EDITION CREW 5.0L V8 4X4, LOADED & LIKE NEW!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$43,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10406748
- Stock #: GW6872
- VIN: 1FTFW1E54LKE22123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $43,800. Finance Price: $42,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
STILL AS NEW & VERY SHARP, WELL EQUIPPED 2020 FORD F-150 CREW CAB XTR 5.0L V8 4X4 5.0L WITH VERY LOW KMS (ONLY 62K KMS!!) WITH A PERFECT 1-OWNER ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY. GREAT LOOKS AND LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING HEATED SEATS. NAVIGATION AND REMOTE START!!
- 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 395HP & 400 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power & Heated 6-Passenger seating (with large fold down console)
- Power Pedals
- Big Screen SYNC Multimedia Infotainment sys
- Factory Navigation
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory Remote Start
- Factory Tow Package
- Pro Trailer reverse system
- XTR Appearance Package
- Chrome appearance Package (Bumpers, Handles, Grill, Side Steps, Exhaust Tip and more)
- OEM HD Chrome side steps
- Fog Lights / Tow Hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Factory Spray in Box liner
- Leveling Kit
- Optional New GT Off Road 20-inch rim and A/T tire package (available as shown, pre installed for extra $$)
- Read below for more info...
SHARP, SUPER CLEAN, LOW KM, LOCALLY TRADED, NO-ACCIDENT 1-OWNER TRUCK. EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND THIS IS A SHARP TRUCK!! A REAL MUST SEE 2020 Ford F150 Super Crew XTR with the 5.0L V8 producing 395HP & 400 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop! THIS ONE OWNER TRUCK HAS GREAT LOOKS, UNIQUE AND RARE COLOR AND GREAT HISTORY!! Loaded with options including the 5.0L Coyote V8 with the power and reliability routed through the new and efficient 10 Speed auto transmission to all four wheel via an electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case. Comes with Power & heated 6-passenger seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Ford Sync voice activated system and Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, remote & keypad entry, back up camera, trailer tow package including the trailer reverse package, rear defroster, auto lamp, fog lights, tow hooks, steering wheel controls, tinted windows, Full XTR appearance package with the chrome trim, chrome tow hooks, fog lights, chrome HD running boards, factory spray-in box liner and finish off the great looks of this truck by adding the option GT Off Road 20-inch tire and rim package (as shown pre-installed on truck available at a great deal for extra $$) and so much more! This truck is extra clean inside & out and has an amazing look with pride of ownership very evident. Great truck with LOW VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KM'S.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified Clean, No Accident 1 OWNER CARFAX History report, the balance of the Ford Canada factory warranty AND we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP of almost $70,000 to replace today as equipped! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.