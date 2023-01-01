Menu
2020 Ford F-150

157,000 KM

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

FX4 OFF ROAD 4X4, 5.0L V8, LOADED, CLEAN & SHARP!

2020 Ford F-150

FX4 OFF ROAD 4X4, 5.0L V8, LOADED, CLEAN & SHARP!

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10632273
  Stock #: GW6920
  VIN: 1FTEW1E59LKD85081

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW6920
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

**Cash Price: $35,800. Finance Price: $34,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND VERY WELL SERVICED 1-OWNER, CLEAN HISTORY, NO ACCIDENT WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK - 2020 FORD F150 CREW CAB FX4 WITH THE 5.0L V8 & NEW 10-SPEED TRANS 4X4, LOADED WITH OPTIONS & GREAT LOOKS. VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KMS WITH A GREAT SERVICE HISTORY. EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS. GREAT VALUE!!

- 5.0L V8 producing 395HP & 400 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power 6-Passenger seating (with buckets and large Folding center console)
- Power Pedals
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- Rear park sensors
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory remote start
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Pro Trailer reverse system
- FX4 Off Road & Appearance Package
- Chrome appearance Package
- Fog Lights / Tow Hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Lo-Pro Roll up soft box cover
- Optional New 20-INCH American Racing wheels W/Hankook A/T Tires (available as shown pre-installed for extra $$ Great deal!!!)
- Read below for more info...

CLEAN, WESTERN CANADIAN ACCIDENT FREE HWY KMS WITH A GREAT SERVICE HISTORY - PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP IS OBVIOUS! EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND THIS IS A SHARP TRUCK!! A REAL MUST SEE 2020 Ford F150 Super Crew FX4 with the 5.0L V8 producing 395HP & 400 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop and the new 10-speed transmission! Loaded with options including the 5.0L Coyote V8 with the power and reliability routed through the new and efficient 10 Speed auto transmission to all four wheel via an electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case. Comes with Power 6-passenger Special FX4 bucket sport seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, remote start, Ford Sync voice activated system and Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, remote & keypad entry, back up camera, trailer tow package, rear defroster, auto lamp, fog lights, tow hooks, steering wheel controls, tinted windows, Full FX4 appearance package, tow hooks, fog lights, Lo-Pro Soft roll-up box cover, optional 20-inch American Racing rim and tire package with Hankook Dynapro tires (available as shown for extra $$ (GREAT DEAL) pre-installed on the truck) and so much more! This truck is very clean inside & out and has an amazing look with pride of ownership very evident. Great value truck with VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KM'S.

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean, no accident, well serviced Western Canadian CARFAX History report, AND we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

