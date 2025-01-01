$18,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 82592
- Mileage 220,061 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 L 6-cylinder Gas Turbo, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth radio.6 Passenger Ready for work, clean and safe with 220,100 km. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $18,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
