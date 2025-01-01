Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>3.5 L 6-cylinder Gas Turbo, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth radio.6 Passenger Ready for work, clean and safe with 220,100 km. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $18,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

220,061 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
220,061KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E43LKE82592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 82592
  • Mileage 220,061 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5 L 6-cylinder Gas Turbo, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth radio.6 Passenger Ready for work, clean and safe with 220,100 km. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $18,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

