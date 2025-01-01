$18,500+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 272,600 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0 v8, flex fuel, Automatic Transmission, Quad Cab, XLT, Clean Unit with 272,600 kms, Air Conditioning, Am/Fm Radio, Anti-Lock Brakes, 4WD, 6 Passanger, Cloth Interior, AirBag-Single/Dual, Power steering, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, On Star, Sirius Sat. Radio, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Side Air bag, Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Available. Price $18,500 Plus Taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or Text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer Permit #9964
