2020 Ford F-150

5.0 v8, flex fuel, Automatic Transmission, Quad Cab, XLT, Clean Unit with 272,600 kms, Air Conditioning, Am/Fm Radio, Anti-Lock Brakes, 4WD, 6 Passanger, Cloth Interior, AirBag-Single/Dual, Power steering, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, On Star, Sirius Sat. Radio, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Side Air bag, Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Available. Price $18,500 Plus Taxes.

Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442

272,600 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Used
272,600KM
VIN 1FTFW1E51LKD03297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 272,600 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0 v8, flex fuel, Automatic Transmission, Quad Cab, XLT, Clean Unit with 272,600 kms, Air Conditioning, Am/Fm Radio, Anti-Lock Brakes, 4WD, 6 Passanger, Cloth Interior, AirBag-Single/Dual, Power steering, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, On Star, Sirius Sat. Radio, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Side Air bag, Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Available. Price $18,500 Plus Taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or Text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer Permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

