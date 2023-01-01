$36,800 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9487683

9487683 Stock #: GW6583

GW6583 VIN: 1FTEW1E43LKE29356

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.