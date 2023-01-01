$36,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT PREMIUM 3.5L ECOBOOST 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED/CLEAN
- Listing ID: 9487683
- Stock #: GW6583
- VIN: 1FTEW1E43LKE29356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $36,800. Finance Price: $35,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL EQUIPPED, 1 LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA OWNER WITH A PERFECT WELL CARED FOR HISTORY - MUST SEE 2020 FORD F-150 CREW CAB XLT PREMIUM EDITION 4X4, 3.5L ECO BOOST V6, WELL EQUUIPPED & WELL CARED FOR HWY KMS - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, HD GVW TOW PKG & FORD RELIABILITY!! - 3.5L Twin Turbo EcoBoost V6 (375 hp and Huge 470 lb-ft of pulling torque!) - Electronic 10-Speed Automatic - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case , Electronic locking rear axle - Power Sport 5 Passenger bucket seating with full console - Power pedals - 8" touchscreen Multi Media infotainment system - SYNC voice activated system with Bluetooth - Apple Car play and Android auto - Premium audio with AUX, USB and Satellite radio - Back up camera - Factory tow package with HD GVW Capability - Trailer reverse system - Remote and Keyless entry - Factory remote starter - Rear window defrost - HID Headlamps - Fog lights / Tow hooks - Chromed appearance pkg - HD Chrome Platform running boards - Spray in box liner - HD Roll-up Tonneau Box cover - HD Mud Flaps - Sport alloys wheels on Strong Firestone A/S tires - Read below for more info... IF YOU NEED A NICE TRUCK BUT ALSO NEED A GOOD PAYMENT... THIS IS THE TRUCK FOR YOU! VERY SHARP & EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN IN ALL RESPECTS WITH LOTS OF GREAT OPTIONS. 1-OWNER RURAL MANITOBA TRUCK, VERY CLEAN AND WELL-MAINTAINED with highway driven kilometers. A REAL MUST SEE 2020 Ford F150 Super Crew XLT Premium Edition, equipped with the proven and sought after 3.5L Twin Turbo EcoBoost V6 (375 hp and Huge 470 lb-ft of pulling torque!) matched to the new Gen Electronic 10-Speed Automatic transmission and Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case with Electronic locking rear axle, Power Sport 5 Passenger bucket seating with full console, Power pedals, 8" touchscreen Multi Media infotainment system, SYNC voice activated system with Bluetooth, Apple Car play and Android auto, Premium audio with AUX, USB and Satellite radio, Back up camera, Factory tow package with HD GVW Capability, Trailer reverse system, Remote and Keyless entry, Factory remote starter, Rear window defrost, HID Headlamps, Fog lights / Tow hooks, Chromed appearance pkg, HD Chrome Platform running boards, Spray in box liner, HD Roll-up Tonneau Box cover, HD Mud Flaps, Sport alloys wheels on Strong Firestone A/S tires and more. This truck is extra clean inside & out and has been Meticulously serviced. Great truck with VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KM'S. PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP VERY EVIDENT. None nicer at this price point!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean, No Accident local Manitoba One-Owner CARFAX Certified history report and we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4965
