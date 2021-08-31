+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $27,800. Finance Price: $26,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $129 BI-WEEKLY OAC WITH ZERO DOWN!!* ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS & STILL AS NEW WITH ONLY 3K KMS - YES ONLY 3K KMS - NEED WE SAY MORE!! **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** Local Manitoba trade, very well cared for, New Generation M8 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. This new generation Project Rushmore Street Glide provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. This Street Glide has it all including standard features such as the large, powerful all-new Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine, anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart Security System, New Gen headlamps, Premium factory Boom audio with Navigation and H-D Connect Service (With subscription-based cellular connectivity, you can connect to your bike through your smart phone using the latest version of the Harley-Davidson App/ Check your bike’s vitals including fuel level, get tamper alerts and stolen-vehicle tracking, and more) are just a few of the features. This 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is a high end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate in dressed down touring features. This bike is powered by The New Generation, powerful, all-new Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine . This engine provides 107 cubic inches of power, a low cruising rpm, and lots of low end torque. This Street Glide performance motorcycle is custom touring at its finest and is equipped with an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. The bike is loaded with premium features and components, Big, tricked-out wheels, and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics to chrome. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road. Finished in the most desired Vivid black & Chrome, fuel injected engine and a 6 speed transmission. The bike comes with all options including ABS brakes, cruise control, premium boom audio, manuals, keys, security remote, factory security system and so much more - it really has everything you need and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen!! The bike is absolutely like new in all respects with low low local rural Manitoba hwy kms. Comes with a Clean, No Accident local Manitoba Certified Carfax history, a fresh Manitoba Safety certification just completed at the Harley store, a fresh 3 hole oil Service just completed at the Harley store and we have several comprehensive warranty options available to choose from. READY FOR SALE NOW!! HUGE VALUE!! zero down , Very Low Payment financing available OAC, starting as low as $129 B/W. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now !! *$129 BI-WEEKLY IS OAC WITH ZERO DOWN AND INCLUDES ALL TAXES AND FEES. SOME CONDITIONS MAY APPLY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1