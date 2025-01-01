Menu
SALE PRICE: $37,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! VERY HARD TO FIND, LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE AND FULLY LOADED! WHAT A GREAT FIND, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY SHARP & FULLY LOADED, TOP OF THE LINE 2020 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING EDITION, LOADED, LEATHER, NAV, SUNROOF, DVD ENTERTAINMENT, FULL HONDA SAFETY SUITE AND SO MUCH MORE WITH GREAT LOOKS, SUPERB COMFORT AND HONDA RELIABILITY! - 3.5L VTEC Direct Injection V6 280HP and 262 ft lbs of torque - ALL NEW 10-Speed Auto Transmission W grade logic control and paddle shifters - Power Memory Heated & Cooled Leather seating (8 Passenger) - Heated Steering wheel - Quad Captain Chairs with removable middle seat (mid) and full 3rd row - Full Stow and Go seating (mid and rear seats) - Dual Power sliding side doors - Power and Handsfree rear Hatch - Two-way Power Sunroof - Premium Multi Media Audio System with Cabin Watch! - Sirius/M Satellite radio, HD Radio, Bluetooth audio connect - Bluetooth Handsfree Phone - Smart Device Integration - Apple CarPlay / Android Auto - WiFi Hotspot - Factory Navigation - Full HD extra wide Rear Entertainment center/ DVD - Rear Audio - Full tri-zone auto climate control with rear heat/air - Brake Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keeping Assist - Cross-Traffic Alert - Adaptive Cruise Control - Blind Spot Monitoring - Collision Avoidance Alert - Park assist sensors/ Back up camera - Rain Sensing Wipers - Keyless entry and push button start - Factory remote starter - Chrome appearance package - Dark Privacy glass - HID Headlamps / Fog Lamps - Roof Racks - 19-inch Sport Alloys on Newer A/S tires - and more.... SUPER HARD TO FIND LOCAL MANITOBA FLAWLESS TRADE WITH LOW WELL CARED FOR KMS - TOP OF THE LINE 2020 HONDA ODYSSEY TOURING EDITION, Flawless and clean inside and out! Loaded with all factory options - it has everything! Very clean unit and Pride of ownership very evident, what a Great find! Stunning, must be seen - in like new condition! Comes with a Fresh Manitoba safety certification, a certified ACCIDENT FREE Manitoba Carfax history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. Vie at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

2020 Honda Odyssey

141,000 KM

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Odyssey

TOURING, LOADED LEATHER, ROOF, HTD SEATS & MORE!

12873500

2020 Honda Odyssey

TOURING, LOADED LEATHER, ROOF, HTD SEATS & MORE!

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,000KM
VIN 5FNRL6H8XLB505447

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W7728
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

$37,800

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2020 Honda Odyssey