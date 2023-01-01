$54,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2020 K-Z Durango
Half-Ton D291BHT 38FT 3 SLIDE HIGH END BUNK HOUSE, EXTRAS!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$54,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9607273
- Stock #: W6581
- VIN: 4EZFD2925L6033798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Stock # W6581
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $54,800 Finance Price: $53,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV! TRAVEL ALL YEAR AROUND IN COMFORT AND STYLE WITH THIS HIGH-END TRIPLE SLIDE REAR BUNK HOUSE, EXTENDED SEASON, INSPECTED AND READY TO GO FAMILY 5TH WHEEL. ABSOLUTE MUST SEE BECAUSE IT WON'T LAST LONG - HIGH END LIVING IN THIS 2020 KZ DURANGO HALF-TON 291BHT. DURANGO HALF-TON LIGHTWEIGHT LUXURY FIFTH WHEEL. It's a Large rear Bunk House RV with 3 big slides, capable of sleeping 10 and it is still like new and priced to sell! What a great family friendly layout. You enter mid ship directly to the kitchen/dinning/living area. What a kitchen it is! Big C-Shaped Kitchen which gives it an amazing amount of counter space and storage! There's so much room for prep and laying out a big spread with guests over to watch the game and plenty of space in the fridge and freezer! The cabinets are stunning, finished in beautiful maple-glazed cabinetry which makes it feel more like a home than a RV! The kitchen features maple-glazed cabinetry, a stainless steel sink, seamless solid countertops, oven, and a gas cooktop with glass cover. You'll enjoy all the amenities of home with the 2-way fridge/freezer, 3 burner stoves with oven, full range hood, over mount microwave and big, deep pantry. The big C-Shape of this kitchen means tons of counter space that you do not normally see in an RV, with a big Double sink and Corian countertops through the galley. The Chef in the family will absolutely love it just being in this space. They'll also enjoy being open to the entertaining area but not IN IT! Opposite of the kitchen is the opposing slide that push the living &, dining area out to really open up the space. This slide housed the dinning table and convertible sleeper sectional (both of which convert to double sleeping areas for a total sleep count of 10). All surfaces are done is faux leather classic tans, taupe's and chocolate brown. Across from the living area is the high end entertainment wall, which includes an L E D T V & MULTIMEDIA STEREO with DVD, Bluetooth and wireless connectivity with COZY AMBIENCE from the 40-inch wide-view fireplace. There are indoor and outdoor speakers so you never miss a tune!! The entire area has such a rich look and feel you'll swear you this isn't an RV!! At the rear of the RV is the rear bunk house, which is separated from the main living area and it really shines!! It is is large in size due to its slide out and has its own door. It is equipped with triple bunk beds/ Jiffy Sofa, wardrobes and an entertainment area. Turn towards the front of the RV and, at the top of the stairs, is the private bathroom and separate bedroom entrance to keep the master suite private. The Luxury bathroom is a good size and incorporates a linen closet, bathroom drawers, stainless steel sink, 36-inch shower with shelf space and skylight. Heading to the Front of the Unit is a Large Private master bedroom and features a Queen Bed with Overhead Storage, Dual Wardrobes with Dark tinted exterior windows for plenty of privacy. It also featuring LED lights, a padded headboard shelf with outlets, and 60" x 80" standard queen bed, that lifts up to reveal under-bed storage. This is where the 3rd side comes into play with a large built in closet that pulls out of the way and really opens up the bedroom space. Again, it's amazing how much storage you get, even in the bedroom! The entire RV has lots of roof vents and a large power awning to cover you on rainy days and air conditioning to keep you cool on those hot summer nights. Set up is a breeze with the 4 corner auto leveling power jacks. And best of all you can use it early or late into the RV season as it is equipped with the 4 season climate package which includes the fully-heated, insulated and enclosed underbelly, R-11sidewalls, R-24 roof and floor insulated and HD btu furnace). And let's not forget about the 2nd outside Kitchen - it has a a fully equipped Outdoor kitchen area including a sink, a fridge, gas stove and more. Also if you want to pull your boat or RV, it is already equipped with a factory tow package - it really had everything you want and need!! This is a must see for full time RV living or part time camping in style and luxury here or down south. This RV is truly like new condition in all respects. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a 1-owner Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. This RV is close to $100,000 New to replace today as equipped. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down and very low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1(888) 601-3023. Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2023 with the purchase of one of our RVs!! Great finance terms, Deferred payments until spring 2023 and low payments available OAC!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.