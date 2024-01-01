2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
<p>5.7, hemi, long box, 4x4.  A great work truck, well equipped, with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. plus rear view camera. Also includes hitch and box liner Clean and safetied with  184,000kms. Financing avail O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204) 895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit # 9964.</p>

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

VIN 3C6JR7DT2LG294824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7, hemi, long box, 4x4.  A great work truck, well equipped, with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. plus rear view camera. Also includes hitch and box liner Clean and safetied with  184,000kms. Financing avail O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Motorland Enterprises. (204) 895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit # 9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

