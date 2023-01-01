$53,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2020 RAM 2500
CUSTOM BIG HORN 6.4L HEMI 4X4, SHARP & AS NEW!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$53,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10024662
- Stock #: GW6753
- VIN: 3C6UR5DJ2LG115729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW6753
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $53,800. Finance Price: $52,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE, READY TO GO CUSTOM 2020 DODGE RAM 2500 BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB 6.4L HEMI V8 WITH MDS AND THE NEW 8-SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4X4, GREAT OPTIONS READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!!
- 6.4L HEMI V8 Engine 410 hp/429lb-ft of torque (with fuel saver MDS)
- 8 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Ready Alert Braking
- Hill Start Assist
- 6 Passenger seating with large center console
- BIG HORN Decor & option Group
- Premium cloth seating
- Steering wheel mounted audio controls
- U - Connect touchscreen multimedia center
- Bluetooth phone and media input
- Premium audio with AUX & dual USB input
- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Remote keyless entry
- Factory Keyless-Go push button start
- Fold Flat rear Floor with storage bins and in-floor storage bins
- Factory HD Tow package
- Trailer brake controller
- Power Folding/heated towing mirrors
- Chrome appearance package, bumpers, and grill
- Tow hooks
- Optional New Box liner available (as shown already installed at extra $$)
- Optional (for additional $$) New 20" Mayhem Rim and Venom tire Package available if desired (as shown on truck, other options also available)
- Read below for more information.
EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP & CLEAN LOCAL MANITOBA TRUCK, VERY WELL-EQUIPPED NEW GENERATION CUSTOM 2020 RAM 2500 BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB 6.4L HEMI V8 with MDS Fuelsaver and the all new 8-Speed HD Transmission, 4x4 with LOTS of options and extras. Shows near new and is extra sharp in all respects with well cared for kilometers. The 6.4L Hemi V8 produces 410 Horsepower/429 Pound-Feet of torque matched to the new HD 8-speed automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case. Loaded with features and options including the Big Horn Decor Group along with 6 Passenger seating with large folding center console, touchscreen Multimedia center, AUX & dual USB input, Hands-free communication with Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, 3.5 inch Multi Functioning gauge cluster, steering wheel mounted audio controls, push button start, Factory HD Tow Package, Factory Trailer Brake Controller, Power Folding and heated Flip-out tow mirrors, Chrome appearance package, Tow hooks, Optional New Box liner available (as shown already installed at extra $$), Optional (for additional $$) New 20" Mayhem Rim and Venom tire Package available if desired (as shown on truck, other options also available) and so much more!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A Clean, Local Manitoba, no Accident CarFax history report and lots of the Chrysler Canada factory warranty remaining. In addition, we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.