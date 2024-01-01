Menu
SALE PRICE: $44,800 **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $$s OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL SERVICED, VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND READY TO GO 2020 DODGE RAM 2500 BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB WITH RAM BOXES, 6.4L HEMI V8 WITH MDS AND THE NEW 8-SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4X4, GREAT OPTIONS READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!! - 6.4L HEMI V8 Engine 410 hp/429lb-ft of torque (with fuel saver MDS) - 8 Speed automatic - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case - Antispin differential rear axle - Ready Alert Braking - Hill Start Assist - Power Sport Bucket seats (5 Passenger seating full large center console) - BIG HORN Level 1 Decor & option Group - Premium cloth seating - Power 8-way adjustable Drivers seat - Power Pedals - Steering wheel mounted audio controls - Large Uconnect 4 with 8.4inch display touchscreen multimedia center - Bluetooth phone and media input - Premium audio with AUX & dual USB input - Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay capable - ParkView Rear BackUp Camera - Remote keyless entry - Factory Keyless-Go push button start - Remote start system - Fold Flat rear Floor with storage bins and in-floor storage bins - Factory HD Tow package - Trailer brake controller - Power Folding/heated towing mirrors - Chrome appearance package, bumpers, and grill - Fog Lights /Tow hooks - Bright flat wheeltowheel side steps - ParkSense Rear Park Assist System - RamBox Cargo Management System - LED bed lighting - Sprayin bedliner - Back-Flip Hard Tonneau Box Cover - Optional New 20" Mayhem Sport wheels on Oversized Venom Power A/T Tires available as shown (at additional cost) - Read below for more information. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL SERVICED WESTERN CANADIAN (SASKATCHEWAN) TRUCK, VERY WELL-EQUIPPED NEW GENERATION 2020 RAM 2500 BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB RAM BOX 6.4L HEMI V8 with MDS Fuelsaver and the all new 8-Speed HD Transmission, 4x4 with LOTS of options and extras. Very well Specked out truck that shows like new and is extra sharp in all respects with well cared for kilometers. The 6.4L Hemi V8 produces 410 Horsepower/429 Pound-Feet of torque matched to the new HD 8-speed automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case. Loaded with all the right features and options, Optional New 20" Mayhem Sport wheels on Oversized Venom Power A/T Tires available as shown (at additional cost) and so much more! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A Clean Western Canadian no Accident CarFax history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

2020 RAM 2500

118,000 KM

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,000KM
VIN 3C6UR5DJ7LG188479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $44,800 **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $$'s OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL SERVICED, VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND READY TO GO 2020 DODGE RAM 2500 BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB WITH RAM BOXES, 6.4L HEMI V8 WITH MDS AND THE NEW 8-SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4X4, GREAT OPTIONS READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!!!

- 6.4L HEMI V8 Engine 410 hp/429lb-ft of torque (with fuel saver MDS)
- 8 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Antispin differential rear axle
- Ready Alert Braking
- Hill Start Assist
- Power Sport Bucket seats (5 Passenger seating full large center console)
- BIG HORN Level 1 Decor & option Group
- Premium cloth seating
- Power 8-way adjustable Drivers seat
- Power Pedals
- Steering wheel mounted audio controls
- Large Uconnect 4 with 8.4inch display touchscreen multimedia center
- Bluetooth phone and media input
- Premium audio with AUX & dual USB input
- Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay capable
- ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Remote keyless entry
- Factory Keyless-Go push button start
- Remote start system
- Fold Flat rear Floor with storage bins and in-floor storage bins
- Factory HD Tow package
- Trailer brake controller
- Power Folding/heated towing mirrors
- Chrome appearance package, bumpers, and grill
- Fog Lights /Tow hooks
- Bright flat wheeltowheel side steps
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- RamBox Cargo Management System
- LED bed lighting
- Sprayin bedliner
- Back-Flip Hard Tonneau Box Cover
- Optional New 20" Mayhem Sport wheels on Oversized Venom Power A/T Tires available as shown (at additional cost)
- Read below for more information.

EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL SERVICED WESTERN CANADIAN (SASKATCHEWAN) TRUCK, VERY WELL-EQUIPPED NEW GENERATION 2020 RAM 2500 BIG HORN EDITION CREW CAB RAM BOX 6.4L HEMI V8 with MDS Fuelsaver and the all new 8-Speed HD Transmission, 4x4 with LOTS of options and extras. Very well Specked out truck that shows like new and is extra sharp in all respects with well cared for kilometers. The 6.4L Hemi V8 produces 410 Horsepower/429 Pound-Feet of torque matched to the new HD 8-speed automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case. Loaded with all the right features and options, Optional New 20" Mayhem Sport wheels on Oversized Venom Power A/T Tires available as shown (at additional cost) and so much more!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A Clean Western Canadian no Accident CarFax history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

2020 RAM 2500