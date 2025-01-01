$64,800+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
BIG HORN DUALLY WITH ONLY 43,000KMS!! RARE FIND!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7850
- Mileage 43,550 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $64,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4×4 Dually 6.7L Cummins | Only 43,000 km!!!
WOW VERY LOW KMS!!! Great looking truck with Night Package and still like new!! This 2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab Dually is built to command the road and the jobsite. With legendary Cummins® Turbo Diesel torque, the confidence of dual rear wheels, and luxurious Big Horn refinement, its the ultimate heavy-duty truck for work, play, and everything in between. Do not miss your opportunity for a VERY LOW KMS Cummins Dually, a truck like this does not come around often!!
Only 43,000 km this Ram is barely broken in and in immaculate condition.
Power & Capability
6.7L Cummins® Turbo Diesel with 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque.
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Rear Wheels (DRW) for ultimate towing stability
Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group
Dual Alternators (440 amps total)
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4WD Transfer Case
Skid Plate Protection & LED Bed Lighting
Class V Hitch Receiver + 4- & 7-Pin Wiring
Engine Block Heater ready for Canadian winters
Built to pull, push, and power through anything.
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group Premium Comfort & Convenience
Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Power 8-way driver seat with lumbar adjust
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable pedals
Remote start system
Power-folding, heated trailer-tow mirrors
7-inch color driver information display
Uconnect® 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (1-year subscription)
Park-Sense® Front & Rear Park Assist
Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection
Comfort, connectivity, and confidence all inside one serious workhorse.
Night Edition Package Bold and Aggressive
Gloss Black grille with black billets & accents
Black RAM badging & tailgate emblems
20-inch Black aluminum wheels
LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off-Road tires
Where toughness meets style this truck turns heads on every road.
Premium Audio & Technology
Uconnect® 12.0-inch touchscreen with Navigation
Alpine® 9-Speaker Premium Audio System + Subwoofer
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
SiriusXM Guardian, Travel Link & Traffic Services
Hands-Free Bluetooth® Streaming
On-Demand SiriusXM 360L Content
Stay connected and entertained wherever the road leads.
Safety & Driver Assistance
ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist & Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control with Roll Mitigation
Advanced Multistage Air Bags & Side Curtain Air Bags
Sentry Key® Theft Deterrent System
Rear Back-Up Alarm
Safety and confidence engineered into every drive.
Ready to Work Built to Last
2721 kg (6000 lb) Front Axle with Hub Extension
Clearance Lamps & Wheelhouse Liners
17-inch Chrome-Clad Steel Spare Wheel
HD Front & Rear Shock Absorbers
Whether its towing, hauling, or heavy-duty plowing, this Ram 3500 is built to take it all on.
Highlights at a Glance
6.7L Cummins® Turbo Diesel
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Dual Rear Wheels (DRW)
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group
Night Edition Package
Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group
Dual Alternators (440 amps)
Uconnect® 12.0-inch Navigation System
Alpine® Premium Audio
Only 43,000 km!
Dont Miss This Low-KM Powerhouse This 2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab Dually delivers everything you want in a heavy-duty truck strength, technology, comfort, and style all with exceptionally low kilometers.Powerful. Pristine. Ready to Work. Come experience the Ram 3500 difference today trucks like this dont stay on the lot for long!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A PERFECT CARFAX history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. GREAT DEAL AT OVER $100,000 PLUS LUXURY TAX TO REPLACE TODAY!! ON SALE NOW! Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
