Menu
Account
Sign In
SALE PRICE: $64,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! 2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4×4 Dually 6.7L Cummins | Only 43,000 km!!! WOW VERY LOW KMS!!! Great looking truck with Night Package and still like new!! This 2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab Dually is built to command the road and the jobsite. With legendary Cummins® Turbo Diesel torque, the confidence of dual rear wheels, and luxurious Big Horn refinement, its the ultimate heavy-duty truck for work, play, and everything in between. Do not miss your opportunity for a VERY LOW KMS Cummins Dually, a truck like this does not come around often!! Only 43,000 km this Ram is barely broken in and in immaculate condition. Power & Capability 6.7L Cummins® Turbo Diesel with 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque. 6-Speed Automatic Transmission 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Dual Rear Wheels (DRW) for ultimate towing stability Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group Dual Alternators (440 amps total) Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4WD Transfer Case Skid Plate Protection & LED Bed Lighting Class V Hitch Receiver + 4- & 7-Pin Wiring Engine Block Heater ready for Canadian winters Built to pull, push, and power through anything. Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group Premium Comfort & Convenience Heated front seats & heated steering wheel Power 8-way driver seat with lumbar adjust Dual-zone automatic climate control Power-adjustable pedals Remote start system Power-folding, heated trailer-tow mirrors 7-inch color driver information display Uconnect® 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment Apple CarPlay & Android Auto SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (1-year subscription) Park-Sense® Front & Rear Park Assist Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Comfort, connectivity, and confidence all inside one serious workhorse. Night Edition Package Bold and Aggressive Gloss Black grille with black billets & accents Black RAM badging & tailgate emblems 20-inch Black aluminum wheels LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off-Road tires Where toughness meets style this truck turns heads on every road. Premium Audio & Technology Uconnect® 12.0-inch touchscreen with Navigation Alpine® 9-Speaker Premium Audio System + Subwoofer 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability SiriusXM Guardian, Travel Link & Traffic Services Hands-Free Bluetooth® Streaming On-Demand SiriusXM 360L Content Stay connected and entertained wherever the road leads. Safety & Driver Assistance ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera Trailer Sway Control Hill Start Assist & Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control with Roll Mitigation Advanced Multistage Air Bags & Side Curtain Air Bags Sentry Key® Theft Deterrent System Rear Back-Up Alarm Safety and confidence engineered into every drive. Ready to Work Built to Last 2721 kg (6000 lb) Front Axle with Hub Extension Clearance Lamps & Wheelhouse Liners 17-inch Chrome-Clad Steel Spare Wheel HD Front & Rear Shock Absorbers Whether its towing, hauling, or heavy-duty plowing, this Ram 3500 is built to take it all on. Highlights at a Glance 6.7L Cummins® Turbo Diesel 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Dual Rear Wheels (DRW) Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group Night Edition Package Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group Dual Alternators (440 amps) Uconnect® 12.0-inch Navigation System Alpine® Premium Audio Only 43,000 km! Dont Miss This Low-KM Powerhouse This 2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab Dually delivers everything you want in a heavy-duty truck strength, technology, comfort, and style all with exceptionally low kilometers.Powerful. Pristine. Ready to Work. Come experience the Ram 3500 difference today trucks like this dont stay on the lot for long! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A PERFECT CARFAX history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. GREAT DEAL AT OVER $100,000 PLUS LUXURY TAX TO REPLACE TODAY!! ON SALE NOW! Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

2020 RAM 3500

43,550 KM

Details Description

$64,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 3500

BIG HORN DUALLY WITH ONLY 43,000KMS!! RARE FIND!

Watch This Vehicle
13160446

2020 RAM 3500

BIG HORN DUALLY WITH ONLY 43,000KMS!! RARE FIND!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 13160446
  2. 13160446
  3. 13160446
  4. 13160446
  5. 13160446
  6. 13160446
  7. 13160446
  8. 13160446
  9. 13160446
  10. 13160446
  11. 13160446
  12. 13160446
  13. 13160446
  14. 13160446
  15. 13160446
  16. 13160446
  17. 13160446
  18. 13160446
  19. 13160446
  20. 13160446
  21. 13160446
  22. 13160446
  23. 13160446
  24. 13160446
  25. 13160446
  26. 13160446
  27. 13160446
  28. 13160446
  29. 13160446
  30. 13160446
  31. 13160446
  32. 13160446
  33. 13160446
  34. 13160446
  35. 13160446
  36. 13160446
  37. 13160446
  38. 13160446
  39. 13160446
  40. 13160446
  41. 13160446
  42. 13160446
  43. 13160446
  44. 13160446
  45. 13160446
  46. 13160446
  47. 13160446
  48. 13160446
  49. 13160446
  50. 13160446
  51. 13160446
  52. 13160446
  53. 13160446
  54. 13160446
Contact Seller

$64,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,550KM
VIN 3C63RRHL7LG180929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DW7850
  • Mileage 43,550 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $64,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4×4 Dually 6.7L Cummins | Only 43,000 km!!!

WOW VERY LOW KMS!!! Great looking truck with Night Package and still like new!! This 2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab Dually is built to command the road and the jobsite. With legendary Cummins® Turbo Diesel torque, the confidence of dual rear wheels, and luxurious Big Horn refinement, its the ultimate heavy-duty truck for work, play, and everything in between. Do not miss your opportunity for a VERY LOW KMS Cummins Dually, a truck like this does not come around often!!

Only 43,000 km this Ram is barely broken in and in immaculate condition.

Power & Capability

6.7L Cummins® Turbo Diesel with 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque.
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Rear Wheels (DRW) for ultimate towing stability
Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group
Dual Alternators (440 amps total)
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly 4WD Transfer Case
Skid Plate Protection & LED Bed Lighting
Class V Hitch Receiver + 4- & 7-Pin Wiring
Engine Block Heater ready for Canadian winters

Built to pull, push, and power through anything.

Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group Premium Comfort & Convenience

Heated front seats & heated steering wheel
Power 8-way driver seat with lumbar adjust
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable pedals
Remote start system
Power-folding, heated trailer-tow mirrors
7-inch color driver information display
Uconnect® 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (1-year subscription)
Park-Sense® Front & Rear Park Assist
Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection
Comfort, connectivity, and confidence all inside one serious workhorse.

Night Edition Package Bold and Aggressive

Gloss Black grille with black billets & accents
Black RAM badging & tailgate emblems
20-inch Black aluminum wheels
LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off-Road tires
Where toughness meets style this truck turns heads on every road.

Premium Audio & Technology

Uconnect® 12.0-inch touchscreen with Navigation
Alpine® 9-Speaker Premium Audio System + Subwoofer
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
SiriusXM Guardian, Travel Link & Traffic Services
Hands-Free Bluetooth® Streaming
On-Demand SiriusXM 360L Content
Stay connected and entertained wherever the road leads.

Safety & Driver Assistance

ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera
Trailer Sway Control
Hill Start Assist & Brake Assist
Electronic Stability Control with Roll Mitigation
Advanced Multistage Air Bags & Side Curtain Air Bags
Sentry Key® Theft Deterrent System
Rear Back-Up Alarm

Safety and confidence engineered into every drive.

Ready to Work Built to Last

2721 kg (6000 lb) Front Axle with Hub Extension
Clearance Lamps & Wheelhouse Liners
17-inch Chrome-Clad Steel Spare Wheel
HD Front & Rear Shock Absorbers
Whether its towing, hauling, or heavy-duty plowing, this Ram 3500 is built to take it all on.

Highlights at a Glance

6.7L Cummins® Turbo Diesel
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Dual Rear Wheels (DRW)
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group
Night Edition Package
Heavy-Duty Snowplow Prep Group
Dual Alternators (440 amps)
Uconnect® 12.0-inch Navigation System
Alpine® Premium Audio
Only 43,000 km!

Dont Miss This Low-KM Powerhouse This 2020 Ram 3500 Big Horn Crew Cab Dually delivers everything you want in a heavy-duty truck strength, technology, comfort, and style all with exceptionally low kilometers.Powerful. Pristine. Ready to Work. Come experience the Ram 3500 difference today trucks like this dont stay on the lot for long!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A PERFECT CARFAX history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. GREAT DEAL AT OVER $100,000 PLUS LUXURY TAX TO REPLACE TODAY!! ON SALE NOW! Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 BIG HORN CUMMINS LOADED HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL! for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 Dodge Ram 2500 BIG HORN CUMMINS LOADED HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL! 105,010 KM $65,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 2500 BIG HORN CUMMINS LOADED HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL! for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 RAM 2500 BIG HORN CUMMINS LOADED HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL! 105,010 KM $65,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 FX4 SPECIAL EDITION BUCKETS/CONSOLE HTD SEATS!! for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 Ford F-150 FX4 SPECIAL EDITION BUCKETS/CONSOLE HTD SEATS!! 143,733 KM $32,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2020 RAM 3500