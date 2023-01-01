$64,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2020 RAM 3500
BIG HORN CREW 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4, 8FT BOX, LOW KM!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9607279
- Stock #: DW6589
- VIN: 3C63R3HL1LG113577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $64,800. Finance Price: $63,800. (SAVE $1000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! STILL SHOWS AS NEW, VERY LOW KMS, RURAL SASK TRUCK WITH A PERFECT HISTORY, WELL EQUIPPED & VERY SHARP NEW GENERATION 2020 RAM 3500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS, 4X4 - LOADED WITH OPTIONS & 8 FT BOX, VERY CLEAN AND READY TO WORK!! - 6.7L CUMMINS Diesel Engine (385 hp with 850ft/lbs Torque) - 6 Speed Automatic RFE68 - Auto 4x4 with 2 Stage Transfer Case & Anti-Spin Differential - Electronic Stability Control - Traction Control - 6-Passenger seating (large center fold down console) - Uconnect 5 Inch multimedia - 3.5-inch Electronic Vehicle information Center - Bluetooth Phone and Media Inputs - Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming - Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack - Keyless Pushbutton start - Remote keyless entry - Factory HD Tow Package w/Trailer Brake Controller - Trailer Sway Control - Extendable Heated Towing Mirrors - Park View Rear BackUp Camera - Transfer case skid plate - Chrome Appearance package - Side Steps - Line X Spray in Box Liner - Bright Chrome Sport wheels on strong Firestone TransForce AT2 tires - So much more.... LOW KMS, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND WELL CARED FOR, STILL SHOWS AS NEW, WELL EQUIPPED NEW GENERATION 2020 RAM 3500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4! Factory tow package and LOTS of options and extras. This truck shows like new and is extra sharp in all respects. The 6.7L CUMMINS produces 385 Horsepower with 850 Ft/Lbs- of Torque matched to the 6-speed automatic transmission and 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case and anti-spin rear differential. What a great look! Gorgeous truck in all respects that will pull anything for work or pleasure with all the family or work crew in style. Pride of ownership is very evident. Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A Clean, NO ACCIDENT Saskatchewan CARFAX history report, the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.