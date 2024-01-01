Menu
Account
Sign In
SALE PRICE: $47,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! GREAT LOOKING, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, FULLY LOADED, LOW KM 1 OWNER RURAL TRADE WITH A PERFECT HISTORY. VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB LT TRAIL BOSS 5.3L V8 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE W/FACTORY 2-INCH LIFT & MONOTUBE SHOCKS, SKID PLATES AND MORE! LOADED WITH OPTIONS, VERY CLEAN 1-OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOADED TRUCK INCLUDING, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, BUCKETS & CONSOLE, DUAL EXHAUST AND MUCH MORE!! - 5.3L V-8 VVT engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque), Auto Start/Stop for improved fuel economy - New Gen 10 Speed automatic with Sport, Off-Road, and Trailer Tow modes - Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD) - Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.23 ratio - STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST - Traction Control - Stability Control - Power Heated Sport Buckets (5 Passenger seating w/full size center console) - Heated Steering wheel - MEMORY SETTINGS FOR DRIVERS SEAT AND OUTSIDE MIRRORS - Dual Zone Auto climate control - Intellilink 8" Multimedia touchscreen infotainment system - AUX, USB and Satellite input - Apple Car Play and Android Auto - 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot - WIRELESS PHONE PROJECTION - Bluetooth for media and phone - Blue tooth keys with push button start - Back up camera - Dark Essentials package - Factory remote starter - Remote deployable Tailgate - HID headlights, taillights and LED Daytime lights - Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller - TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HITCH GUIDANCE - Z71 Off Rd Appearance and Suspension Pkg - OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE W/2" LIFT & MONOTUBE SHOCKS - SKID PLATES, HILL DESCENT CONTROL - Factory Dual Exhaust with Chrome tips - Fog Lights & Red tow hooks - Factory Spray-in box liner - Optional set of 20-inch Envy Sport Rim and tire package wrapped in New AMP TERRAIN PRO 305/55 A/T TIRES (AS SHOWN PRE-INSTALLED AVAILABLE FOR EXTRA $$ GREAT DEAL W/TRUCK PURCHASE!!) - Read below for more info... GREAT LOOKING LT TRAIL BOSS, VERY WELL EQUIPPED, AND EXEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WELL CARED FOR 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE TRUCK! THIS ONE HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND MORE INCLUDING THE NEW GENERATION 5.3L V8. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs this 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT TRAIL BOSS Z71 OFF ROAD CREW CAB 4x4, W/FACTORY 2-INCH LIFT and off road suspension, this truck is extra sharp in all respects and is equipped with the 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched the new 10 speed automatic transmission with sport, off-road, and trailer tow modes, 2-speed 4X4 transfer case with auto mode, power bucket Heated seats W/full size center console, tilt and telescoping Heated Steering wheel, air, Cruise, dual zone auto climate control, PW, PL, Intellilink 8" Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system, AUX/USB & satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi hot spot, GM OnStar, Keyless remote entry & Start, factory remote start, back up camera, LED lighting, dark essentials appearance package with black bumpers, grill & badging, tinted glass, factory dual exhaust, factory tow package with trailer brake controller, factory step bumper, and add in the optional Envy Rim & tire package (available at extra $$) to complete the great look of this beautiful truck! Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for kilometers, very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a Clean, No Accident Certified CARFAX history report, the balance of the GM Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! GREAT DEAL - ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,000 KM

Details Description

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS Z71 CREW LIFTED, LOADED & VERY SHARP

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS Z71 CREW LIFTED, LOADED & VERY SHARP

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 11572588
  2. 11572588
  3. 11572588
  4. 11572588
  5. 11572588
  6. 11572588
  7. 11572588
  8. 11572588
  9. 11572588
  10. 11572588
  11. 11572588
  12. 11572588
  13. 11572588
  14. 11572588
  15. 11572588
  16. 11572588
  17. 11572588
  18. 11572588
  19. 11572588
  20. 11572588
  21. 11572588
  22. 11572588
  23. 11572588
  24. 11572588
  25. 11572588
  26. 11572588
  27. 11572588
  28. 11572588
  29. 11572588
  30. 11572588
  31. 11572588
  32. 11572588
  33. 11572588
  34. 11572588
  35. 11572588
  36. 11572588
  37. 11572588
  38. 11572588
  39. 11572588
  40. 11572588
  41. 11572588
  42. 11572588
  43. 11572588
  44. 11572588
Contact Seller

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,000KM
VIN 1GCPYFED4MZ197004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GWL7323
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $47,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

GREAT LOOKING, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, FULLY LOADED, LOW KM 1 OWNER RURAL TRADE WITH A PERFECT HISTORY. VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB LT TRAIL BOSS 5.3L V8 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE W/FACTORY 2-INCH LIFT & MONOTUBE SHOCKS, SKID PLATES AND MORE! LOADED WITH OPTIONS, VERY CLEAN 1-OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOADED TRUCK INCLUDING, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, BUCKETS & CONSOLE, DUAL EXHAUST AND MUCH MORE!!

- 5.3L V-8 VVT engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque), Auto Start/Stop for improved fuel economy
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic with Sport, Off-Road, and Trailer Tow modes
- Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD)
- Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.23 ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power Heated Sport Buckets (5 Passenger seating w/full size center console)
- Heated Steering wheel
- MEMORY SETTINGS FOR DRIVERS SEAT AND OUTSIDE MIRRORS
- Dual Zone Auto climate control
- Intellilink 8" Multimedia touchscreen infotainment system
- AUX, USB and Satellite input
- Apple Car Play and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot
- WIRELESS PHONE PROJECTION
- Bluetooth for media and phone
- Blue tooth keys with push button start
- Back up camera
- Dark Essentials package
- Factory remote starter
- Remote deployable Tailgate
- HID headlights, taillights and LED Daytime lights
- Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller
- TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HITCH GUIDANCE
- Z71 Off Rd Appearance and Suspension Pkg
- OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE W/2" LIFT & MONOTUBE SHOCKS
- SKID PLATES, HILL DESCENT CONTROL
- Factory Dual Exhaust with Chrome tips
- Fog Lights & Red tow hooks
- Factory Spray-in box liner
- Optional set of 20-inch Envy Sport Rim and tire package wrapped in New AMP TERRAIN PRO 305/55 A/T TIRES (AS SHOWN PRE-INSTALLED AVAILABLE FOR EXTRA $$ GREAT DEAL W/TRUCK PURCHASE!!)
- Read below for more info...

GREAT LOOKING LT TRAIL BOSS, VERY WELL EQUIPPED, AND EXEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WELL CARED FOR 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE TRUCK! THIS ONE HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND MORE INCLUDING THE NEW GENERATION 5.3L V8. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs this 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT TRAIL BOSS Z71 OFF ROAD CREW CAB 4x4, W/FACTORY 2-INCH LIFT and off road suspension, this truck is extra sharp in all respects and is equipped with the 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched the new 10 speed automatic transmission with sport, off-road, and trailer tow modes, 2-speed 4X4 transfer case with auto mode, power bucket Heated seats W/full size center console, tilt and telescoping Heated Steering wheel, air, Cruise, dual zone auto climate control, PW, PL, Intellilink 8" Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system, AUX/USB & satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi hot spot, GM OnStar, Keyless remote entry & Start, factory remote start, back up camera, LED lighting, dark essentials appearance package with black bumpers, grill & badging, tinted glass, factory dual exhaust, factory tow package with trailer brake controller, factory step bumper, and add in the optional Envy Rim & tire package (available at extra $$) to complete the great look of this beautiful truck! Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for kilometers, very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident.

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a Clean, No Accident Certified CARFAX history report, the balance of the GM Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! GREAT DEAL - ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2022 Ford F-250 PREMIUM PKG, LOADED, HTD SEATS/CONSOLE, AS NEW!! for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 Ford F-250 PREMIUM PKG, LOADED, HTD SEATS/CONSOLE, AS NEW!! 26,000 KM $59,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 FX4 5.0L V8 4X4, LOADED, HTD BUCKETS, NAV & MORE!! for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 Ford F-150 FX4 5.0L V8 4X4, LOADED, HTD BUCKETS, NAV & MORE!! 117,000 KM $43,800 + tax & lic
Used 1964 GMC C10 CUSTOM STEPSIDE RESTO-MOD, STUNNING FRESH BUILD! for sale in Headingley, MB
1964 GMC C10 CUSTOM STEPSIDE RESTO-MOD, STUNNING FRESH BUILD! 1 KM $39,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500