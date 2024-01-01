$47,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT TRAIL BOSS Z71 CREW LIFTED, LOADED & VERY SHARP
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT TRAIL BOSS Z71 CREW LIFTED, LOADED & VERY SHARP
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$47,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GWL7323
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $47,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
GREAT LOOKING, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, FULLY LOADED, LOW KM 1 OWNER RURAL TRADE WITH A PERFECT HISTORY. VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW CAB LT TRAIL BOSS 5.3L V8 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE W/FACTORY 2-INCH LIFT & MONOTUBE SHOCKS, SKID PLATES AND MORE! LOADED WITH OPTIONS, VERY CLEAN 1-OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOADED TRUCK INCLUDING, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, BUCKETS & CONSOLE, DUAL EXHAUST AND MUCH MORE!!
- 5.3L V-8 VVT engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque), Auto Start/Stop for improved fuel economy
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic with Sport, Off-Road, and Trailer Tow modes
- Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD)
- Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.23 ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power Heated Sport Buckets (5 Passenger seating w/full size center console)
- Heated Steering wheel
- MEMORY SETTINGS FOR DRIVERS SEAT AND OUTSIDE MIRRORS
- Dual Zone Auto climate control
- Intellilink 8" Multimedia touchscreen infotainment system
- AUX, USB and Satellite input
- Apple Car Play and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot
- WIRELESS PHONE PROJECTION
- Bluetooth for media and phone
- Blue tooth keys with push button start
- Back up camera
- Dark Essentials package
- Factory remote starter
- Remote deployable Tailgate
- HID headlights, taillights and LED Daytime lights
- Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller
- TRAILERING PACKAGE WITH HITCH GUIDANCE
- Z71 Off Rd Appearance and Suspension Pkg
- OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE W/2" LIFT & MONOTUBE SHOCKS
- SKID PLATES, HILL DESCENT CONTROL
- Factory Dual Exhaust with Chrome tips
- Fog Lights & Red tow hooks
- Factory Spray-in box liner
- Optional set of 20-inch Envy Sport Rim and tire package wrapped in New AMP TERRAIN PRO 305/55 A/T TIRES (AS SHOWN PRE-INSTALLED AVAILABLE FOR EXTRA $$ GREAT DEAL W/TRUCK PURCHASE!!)
- Read below for more info...
GREAT LOOKING LT TRAIL BOSS, VERY WELL EQUIPPED, AND EXEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WELL CARED FOR 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE TRUCK! THIS ONE HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND MORE INCLUDING THE NEW GENERATION 5.3L V8. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs this 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LT TRAIL BOSS Z71 OFF ROAD CREW CAB 4x4, W/FACTORY 2-INCH LIFT and off road suspension, this truck is extra sharp in all respects and is equipped with the 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched the new 10 speed automatic transmission with sport, off-road, and trailer tow modes, 2-speed 4X4 transfer case with auto mode, power bucket Heated seats W/full size center console, tilt and telescoping Heated Steering wheel, air, Cruise, dual zone auto climate control, PW, PL, Intellilink 8" Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system, AUX/USB & satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi hot spot, GM OnStar, Keyless remote entry & Start, factory remote start, back up camera, LED lighting, dark essentials appearance package with black bumpers, grill & badging, tinted glass, factory dual exhaust, factory tow package with trailer brake controller, factory step bumper, and add in the optional Envy Rim & tire package (available at extra $$) to complete the great look of this beautiful truck! Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for kilometers, very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a Clean, No Accident Certified CARFAX history report, the balance of the GM Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! GREAT DEAL - ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023