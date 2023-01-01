$84,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
HIGH COUNTRY DUALLY 6.6L DURAMAX 4X4, ALL OPTIONS
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$84,800
- Listing ID: 10332234
- Stock #: DW6852
- VIN: 1GC4YVEYXMF155986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $84,800. Finance Price: $82,800 (SAVE $2,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!**
TRULLY FLAWLESS, 1 RURAL MANITOBA OWNER – LOADED WITH EVERY CONCIEVABLE OPTIONS, HARD TO FIND DUALLY - NEW GENERATION 2021 CHEVROLET SILVERADO HIGH COUNTRY DUALLY 3500HD 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL CREW CAB 4X4 - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING TRUCK!!
- 6.6L Duramax Turbo diesel (producing a whopping 445 HP and BIG 910 lb-ft of torque)
- 6 Speed Allison transmission
- Auto 4x4 with 3 stage transfer case including AWD
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Heated & Cooled Power Memory Leather Seats (Sport Buckets and full console)
- Special Edition High Country Two Tone interior
- Heated Steering Wheel w/ Telescoping/Tilt Steering Column and Audio Controls
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- 2 Way power Sunroof
- Auto Dual Climate Control
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Keyless Entry and Keyless Start
- Factory Remote Starter
- MyLink 8" Touchscreen Infotainment system
- Factory Navigation System
- Upgraded Bose audio with AUX, Quad USB and Satellite input
- Audio Streaming via Bluetooth
- Smart Device Integration
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot
- Wireless Cellular Charging Station
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Departure Warning
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heads-Up Display (Dash displays in the window)
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Rear View Camera w/Guide-Lines
- Rear Window Defrost
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Full Factory Tow Package with Exhaust Brake
- Factory 5th Wheel/ Gooseneck Prep Package
- Trailer Brake Controller
- Power Foldable Mirrors
- Power Retractable Running Boards
- GM Spray-In Box Liner w/ EZ Lift/Lower Split Tailgate
- 17” Factory Polished Forged Aluminum Rims with 6 Brand New A/T tires
- Read below for more info...
**TOP OF THE LINE & TRULY FULLY LOADED HIGH COUNTRY DUALLY, WITH A PERFECT WELL SERVICED LOCAL HISTORY THAT SHOWS NEAR NEW !! NEED WE SAY MORE!! 1 OWNER TRUCK, EXTRA CLEAN, SHARP & FULLY LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS & MORE, HARD TO FIND DUALLY** What a RARE find in such beautiful condition! This 2021 NEW GENERATION CHEVROLET HIGH COUNTRY DUALLY 3500HD CREW CAB DURAMAX 4X4 is the right truck with the right look and options including the 6.6L Duramax diesel producing a whopping 445 HP and BIG 910 lb-ft of torque matched to a six-speed Allison automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. This truck is LOADED with all options and more. This is an amazing looking truck. Truly Gorgeous DUALLY in all respects very well cared for kilometers. Pride of ownership very evident. This is truly the one truck you want to own. **Don't wait because it won't last.**
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean, accident free 1 owner Manitoba CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from! Very Rare Find like this one and Selling at a fraction of new cost to replace today of close to $130,000 or more if you can even find one- ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
