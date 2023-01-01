2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$84,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10332234

10332234 Stock #: DW6852

DW6852 VIN: 1GC4YVEYXMF155986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 185,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.