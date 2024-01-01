$59,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Ram 3500
BIG HORN 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4, 8FT BOX, HD GVW, CLEAN!
2021 Dodge Ram 3500
BIG HORN 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4, 8FT BOX, HD GVW, CLEAN!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7242A
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $59,800 **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
STILL AS NEW, HARD-TO-FIND FULL SIZE 8-FOOT BOX 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 WITH HD GVW, WELL SERVICED WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK! THIS TRUCK IS WELL EQUIPPED & VERY SHARP NEW GENERATION 2021 RAM 3500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS, 4X4 - LOADED WITH OPTIONS & 8 FT BOX, VERY CLEAN AND READY TO WORK!!
- 6.7L CUMMINS Diesel Engine (370 hp with 850ft/lbs Torque)
- 6 Speed Automatic RFE68
- Auto 4x4 with 2 Stage Transfer Case & Anti-Spin Differential
- Electronic Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Power 6-Passenger seating (large center fold down console)
- Uconnect 5 Inch multimedia infotainment sys
- 3.5-inch Electronic Vehicle information Center
- Bluetooth Phone and Media Inputs
- Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming
- Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack
- Keyless Pushbutton start
- Remote keyless entry
- Factory HD Tow Package w/Trailer Brake Controller
- Factory exhaust brake
- Trailer Sway Control
- Extendable Heated Towing Mirrors
- Park View Rear Backup Camera
- Transfer case skid plate
- Chrome Appearance package
- Optional New Box Liner available (as shown and pre-installed for a great deal below dealer cost!)
- Bright Chrome Sport wheels on New Nexen Roadian A/T tires
- So much more....
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND WELL CARED FOR, STILL SHOWS AS NEW, WELL EQUIPPED NEW GENERATION 2021 RAM 3500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4 WITH THE FULL SIZE 8FT BOX AND HD GVW!! Factory tow package and LOTS of options and extras. This truck shows like new and is extra sharp in all respects. The 6.7L CUMMINS produces 370 Horsepower with 850 Ft/Lbs- of Torque matched to the 6-speed automatic transmission and 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case and anti-spin rear differential. What a great look! Gorgeous truck in all respects that will pull anything for work or pleasure with all the family or work crew in style. Pride of ownership is very evident.
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean no Accident & well serviced Certified western Canadian CARFAX history report, the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023