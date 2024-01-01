$41,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XTR 5.0L V8 4X4, LOADED 302A PKG, CLEAN & SHARP
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$41,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7136
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $41,800. Finance Price: $40,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
STUNNING ALL NEW REDESIGN, VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 FORD F-150 XTR CREW CAB 5.0L V8 4X4 WITH A PERFECT ACCIDENT FREE WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY AND GREAT LOOKS. LOADED WITH GREAT OPTIONS INCLUDING THE 302A GROUPING WITH THE HEATED POWER BUCKETS, TRAILER TOW PKG, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT, BLIND SPOT & LANE KEEP AND SO MUCH MORE!!
- 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 400HP & 410 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Heated Power 5-Passenger seating (with Bucket seats and Full large console)
- The New Gen Big Screen SYNC 4 Multimedia Infotainment sys with 12 inch Screen
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and more
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Factory Navigation
- Backup camera
- Rear park sensors
- Remote entry & Remote Starter
- BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, LANE-KEEPING ASSIST
- Dual Auto Climate control
- Factory Tow Package with class IV receiver
- Factory brake controller
- Full 302A Premium Grouping
- XTR Chrome appearance Package
- HD Chrome side steps
- Fog Lights / Tow Hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Optional New Box liner pre-installed at a great deal (available for extra $$ great deal!)
- Factory Upgraded Chrome XTR Wheels with AS NEW Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac A/T Tires
- And so much more - Read below for more info...
ALL NEW DESIGN, EXCEPTIONALLY GOOD LOOKING AND FUNCTIONAL WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND GREAT POWER. SHARP & SUPER CLEAN, VERY WELL CARED FOR WESTERN CANADIAN NO-ACCIDENT TRUCK EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND GOOD LOOKS! A REAL MUST SEE 2021 Ford F150 XTR Super Crew with the 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 400HP & 410 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving! GREAT LOOKS, GREAT OPTIONS AND A GREAT HISTORY!! Loaded with options including the new 5.0L Coyote V8 with the power and reliability routed through the new and efficient 10 Speed auto transmission to all four wheel via an electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case. Comes with Heated Power 5-Passenger seating (with Bucket seats and Full large console), air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Ford Sync 4 voice activated system with 12 inch Screen, AUX and USB input, remote entry, remote starter, back up camera, trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, auto lamp, fog lights, tow hooks, steering wheel controls, tinted windows, fog lights, Factory chrome HD running boards, - XTR Chrome appearance Package , Optional box-liner (as shown pre-installed on truck available at a great deal for extra $$) and so much more! This truck is extra clean inside & out and has an amazing look. Nothing but the best in the New Gen Ford F150 XTR!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified Clean, No Accident Western Canadian (B.C.) CARFAX History report AND we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP to replace today as equipped! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-3023
204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
