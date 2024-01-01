$41,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XTR 3.5L ECOBOOST 4X4, LOADED, CLEAN & VERY SHARP!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7273
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE $41,800. **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
VERY WELL EQUIPPED, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY SHARP IN DARK BLUE (LOOKS BLACK) AND CHROME! NICE WESTERN CANADIAN (SK) TRUCK - NEW GENERATION 2021 Ford F-150 CREW CAB XTR EDITION 3.5L ECO-BOOST 4X4, EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND IT TRULY STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW!!
SAVE HUGE $$ OFF THE NEW MRSP TO REPLACE TODAY ON THIS BEAUTIFUL & CLEAN RURAL SASK TRUCK WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS! 2021 FORD F-150 XTR CREW 4X4, WITH THE PROVEN 3.5L ECO-BOOST ENGINE & THE SOUGHT AFTER 302A EQUIPMENT PACKAGE! WELL LOOKED HWY DRIVEN TRUCK WITH A PERFECT HISTORY IN TRULY AMAZING CONDITION - A REAL MUST SEE!!
- 3.5L Twin Turbo Eco-Boost (producing a massive 400HP and 500LBS Torque)
- 10-speed shiftable automatic Trans
- Auto 4x4 with 2 speed transfer case and locking rear diff
- 3.55 Locking rear diff
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- 5 Passenger seating with Sport Buckets and Full large Center console
- Power Heated front bucket seating
- Power Pedals
- The New Gen Big Screen Premium multimedia Audio with Sync4 sound system
- Bluetooth phone and media connectivity
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Factory Navigation
- Dual Zone Auto Climate control
- Backup camera with Trailer Reverse Guidance
- Pro-Steer trailer steering system
- Remote and keyless entry
- Remote start and power tailgate release
- HID headlights
- LED Ambient Lighting
- Tinted Windows
- Power Sliding & heated rear window
- Full ford Safety suite with Blind Spot/Cross Traffic
- Lane keep, Pre-collision Brake assist and more
- Factory Tow package with Factory brake controller
- Heavy duty GVWR Package
- Power Tow Mirrors
- Chrome Ford Platform side steps
- XTR Chrome appearance package
- LED fog lamps/ tow hooks
- Spray in Factory box liner
- Ford Hard ROLL-UP High-end Aluminum tonneau box cover
- 20-inch OEM Sport wheels riding on high end Pirelli tires
- Read below for more information.
MUST SEE, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN RURAL SASK HWY DRIVEN TRUCK WITH A PERFECT WELL SERVICED HISTORY! STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW, HARD TO FIND WITH A GREAT COLOUR IN DARK BLUE AND CHROME AND LOADED UP NEW GENERATION 2021 F-150 XTR EDITION WITH ALL RIGHT BELLS AND WHISTLES WITH THE SOUGHT AFTER 302A PACKAGE! FAMILY READY, EXTRA TOUGH & EXTRA SHARP BEAUTIFUL 2021 F150 SUPER CREW that is truly flawless! MUST SEE!!!!! Equipped with ALL the right options including the Highly proven and fuel efficient 3.5L Twin Turbo Eco-Boost V6 producing an impressive 400HP and MASSIVE 500ft lbs of pulling torque with power routed through the new 10-speed auto transmission to all four wheels via an electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case and a locking rear diff! This truck has all the features you want or need and especially great looks!! Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!! None nicer at this price point!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean, no accident 1 owner Rural SASK truck Certified CARFAX history, and we have many warranty options available to choose from. Huge savings over New price to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
