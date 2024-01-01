$37,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT PREMIUM PKG, 5.0 V8 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED & CLEAN
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7283
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $37,800. **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KMS, ALL NEW REDESIGN, VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 FORD F-150 XLT PREMIUM CREW CAB 5.0L V8 4X4 WITH A PERFECT ACCIDENT FREE WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY AND GREAT LOOKS. LOADED WITH THE OPTIONS INCLUDING THE SAFETY GROUPING, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, TRAILER TOW PKG, BIG SCREEN INFOTAINMENT, BLIND SPOT & LANE KEEP AND SO MUCH MORE!!
- 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 400HP & 410 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power 6-Passenger seating (with large folding console)
- The New Gen Big Screen Multimedia Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and more
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Factory Navigation
- Backup camera
- Rear park sensors
- Remote entry & Remote Starter
- BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, LANE-KEEPING ASSIST
- Dual Auto Climate control
- Factory Tow Package with class IV receiver
- Factory brake controller
- Fog Lights / Tow Hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Spray in Box liner
- Factory Sport Alloys on upgraded Cooper A/T tires
- And so much more - Read below for more info...
ALL NEW DESIGN, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND VERY FUNCTIONAL WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND GREAT POWER. SHARP & SUPER CLEAN, VERY WELL CARED FOR WESTERN CANADIAN NO-ACCIDENT TRUCK EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND GOOD LOOKS! A REAL MUST SEE 2021 Ford F150 XLT Premium Super Crew with the 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 400HP & 410 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving! GREAT LOOKS, GREAT OPTIONS AND A GREAT HISTORY!! Loaded with options including the new 5.0L Coyote V8 with the power and reliability routed through the new and efficient 10 Speed auto transmission to all four wheel via an electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case. Comes with Power 6-Passenger seating (folding large console), air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Ford Sync voice activated system with big Screen, AUX and USB input, remote entry, remote starter, back up camera, trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, auto lamp, fog lights, tow hooks, steering wheel controls, tinted windows, fog lights, spray in box-liner and so much more! This truck is extra clean inside & out and has an amazing look. Nothing but the best in the New Gen Ford F150!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified Clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX History report AND we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP to replace today as equipped! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
