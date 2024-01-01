Menu
Account
Sign In
SALE PRICE: $37,800. **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KMS, ALL NEW REDESIGN, VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 FORD F-150 XLT PREMIUM CREW CAB 5.0L V8 4X4 WITH A PERFECT ACCIDENT FREE WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY AND GREAT LOOKS. LOADED WITH THE OPTIONS INCLUDING THE SAFETY GROUPING, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, TRAILER TOW PKG, BIG SCREEN INFOTAINMENT, BLIND SPOT & LANE KEEP AND SO MUCH MORE!! - 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 400HP & 410 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving - New Gen 10 Speed automatic - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case - Locking rear diff - Power 6-Passenger seating (with large folding console) - The New Gen Big Screen Multimedia Infotainment sys - Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and more - 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access - Android Auto / Apple Car Play - Bluetooth phone connectivity - Factory Navigation - Backup camera - Rear park sensors - Remote entry & Remote Starter - BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, LANE-KEEPING ASSIST - Dual Auto Climate control - Factory Tow Package with class IV receiver - Factory brake controller - Fog Lights / Tow Hooks - Tinted Windows - Spray in Box liner - Factory Sport Alloys on upgraded Cooper A/T tires - And so much more - Read below for more info... ALL NEW DESIGN, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND VERY FUNCTIONAL WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND GREAT POWER. SHARP & SUPER CLEAN, VERY WELL CARED FOR WESTERN CANADIAN NO-ACCIDENT TRUCK EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND GOOD LOOKS! A REAL MUST SEE 2021 Ford F150 XLT Premium Super Crew with the 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 400HP & 410 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving! GREAT LOOKS, GREAT OPTIONS AND A GREAT HISTORY!! Loaded with options including the new 5.0L Coyote V8 with the power and reliability routed through the new and efficient 10 Speed auto transmission to all four wheel via an electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case. Comes with Power 6-Passenger seating (folding large console), air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Ford Sync voice activated system with big Screen, AUX and USB input, remote entry, remote starter, back up camera, trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, auto lamp, fog lights, tow hooks, steering wheel controls, tinted windows, fog lights, spray in box-liner and so much more! This truck is extra clean inside & out and has an amazing look. Nothing but the best in the New Gen Ford F150!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified Clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX History report AND we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP to replace today as equipped! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

2021 Ford F-150

141,000 KM

Details Description

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT PREMIUM PKG, 5.0 V8 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED & CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT PREMIUM PKG, 5.0 V8 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED & CLEAN

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 11476649
  2. 11476649
  3. 11476649
  4. 11476649
  5. 11476649
  6. 11476649
  7. 11476649
  8. 11476649
  9. 11476649
  10. 11476649
  11. 11476649
  12. 11476649
  13. 11476649
  14. 11476649
  15. 11476649
  16. 11476649
  17. 11476649
  18. 11476649
  19. 11476649
  20. 11476649
  21. 11476649
  22. 11476649
  23. 11476649
  24. 11476649
  25. 11476649
  26. 11476649
  27. 11476649
  28. 11476649
  29. 11476649
  30. 11476649
  31. 11476649
  32. 11476649
  33. 11476649
  34. 11476649
  35. 11476649
  36. 11476649
  37. 11476649
  38. 11476649
  39. 11476649
  40. 11476649
  41. 11476649
Contact Seller

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E59MKE60075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW7283
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $37,800. **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!


EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KMS, ALL NEW REDESIGN, VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 FORD F-150 XLT PREMIUM CREW CAB 5.0L V8 4X4 WITH A PERFECT ACCIDENT FREE WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY AND GREAT LOOKS. LOADED WITH THE OPTIONS INCLUDING THE SAFETY GROUPING, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, TRAILER TOW PKG, BIG SCREEN INFOTAINMENT, BLIND SPOT & LANE KEEP AND SO MUCH MORE!!

- 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 400HP & 410 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power 6-Passenger seating (with large folding console)
- The New Gen Big Screen Multimedia Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and more
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Factory Navigation
- Backup camera
- Rear park sensors
- Remote entry & Remote Starter
- BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, LANE-KEEPING ASSIST
- Dual Auto Climate control
- Factory Tow Package with class IV receiver
- Factory brake controller
- Fog Lights / Tow Hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Spray in Box liner
- Factory Sport Alloys on upgraded Cooper A/T tires
- And so much more - Read below for more info...

ALL NEW DESIGN, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND VERY FUNCTIONAL WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND GREAT POWER. SHARP & SUPER CLEAN, VERY WELL CARED FOR WESTERN CANADIAN NO-ACCIDENT TRUCK EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND GOOD LOOKS! A REAL MUST SEE 2021 Ford F150 XLT Premium Super Crew with the 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 400HP & 410 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving! GREAT LOOKS, GREAT OPTIONS AND A GREAT HISTORY!! Loaded with options including the new 5.0L Coyote V8 with the power and reliability routed through the new and efficient 10 Speed auto transmission to all four wheel via an electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case. Comes with Power 6-Passenger seating (folding large console), air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Ford Sync voice activated system with big Screen, AUX and USB input, remote entry, remote starter, back up camera, trailer tow package, trailer brake controller, auto lamp, fog lights, tow hooks, steering wheel controls, tinted windows, fog lights, spray in box-liner and so much more! This truck is extra clean inside & out and has an amazing look. Nothing but the best in the New Gen Ford F150!!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified Clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX History report AND we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP to replace today as equipped! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2022 Ford F-350 XLT PREMIUM PKG, 6.2L V8 4X4, 9FT DECK, WORK READY for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 Ford F-350 XLT PREMIUM PKG, 6.2L V8 4X4, 9FT DECK, WORK READY 71,000 KM $52,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 XLT PREMIUM PKG, 6.2L V8 4X4, 9FT DECK, WORK READY for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 Ford F-350 XLT PREMIUM PKG, 6.2L V8 4X4, 9FT DECK, WORK READY 71,000 KM $52,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD CREW X31 OFF RD 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED, LOW KMS, SHARP for sale in Headingley, MB
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD CREW X31 OFF RD 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED, LOW KMS, SHARP 46,000 KM $58,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150