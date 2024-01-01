$41,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
FX4 OFF RD SPORT 4X4, LOADED, 3.5L ECO/500LBS TQ!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$41,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7309
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $41,800 ****ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
VERY WELL EQUIPPED, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & SHARP WESTERN CANADIAN 2021 Ford F-150 FX4 OFF ROAD SPORT EDITION 3.5L ECO-BOOST 4X4, EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW!! STUNNING NEW COLOR - SPACE WHITE METALLIC & BLACK TRIM, 301A EQUIPMENT GROUP, FX4 SPORT PKG
SAVE HUGE $$ OFF THE NEW MRSP TO REPLACE TODAY ON THIS ABSOLUTELY STUNNING & HARD TO FIND VERY CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK! 2021 FORD F-150 FX4 CREW SPORT EDITION 4X4, WITH THE PROVEN 3.5L ECO-BOOST ENGINE. VERY CLEAN & WELL LOOKED AFTER HWY DRIVEN TRUCK WITH A PERFECT HISTORY IN TRULY AMAZING CONDITION - A REAL MUST SEE!!
- 3.5L Twin Turbo Eco-Boost (producing a massive 400HP and 500 Torque)
- 10-speed shiftable automatic Trans
- Auto 4x4 with 2 speed transfer case and locking rear diff
- Locking rear diff
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- 5 Passenger seating with Sport Buckets and Full large Center console
- Power Heated seating
- Big Screen Premium multimedia Audio with Sync4 sound system
- Bluetooth phone and media connectivity
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Factory Navigation
- Auto Climate control
- 301A EQUIPMENT GROUP
- Backup camera with Trailer Reverse Guidance
- Remote and keyless entry
- Remote start and power tailgate release
- HID headlights
- LED Ambient Lighting
- Tinted Windows
- Power Sliding rear window
- Full ford Safety suite with Blind Spot/Cross Traffic
- Lane keep, Pre-collision Brake assist and more
- Factory Tow package with Factory brake controller
- Heavy duty GVWR Package
- Power Tow Mirrors
- Black Platform side steps
- Full Sport appearance Pkg (with Color matched bumpers, color match wheel flairs, handles, accents, Badging & more)
- Sport grill
- LED fog lamps/ tow hooks
- Spray in Box liner
- FX4 Off Road 4x4 Appearance and suspension Pkg
- 18 Inch Glass Black Aluminum Sport wheels with Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac work grade tires
- Read below for more information.
MUST SEE, STUNNING WESTERN CANADIAN NO ACCIDENT TRUCK WITH A PERFECT HISTORY. STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW, HARD TO FIND LOADED UP NEW GENERATION 2021 F-150 FX4 SPORT EDITION WITH ALL RIGHT BELLS AND WHISTLES! FAMILY READY, EXTRA TOUGH & EXTRA SHARP BEAUTIFUL SPACE WHITE METALLIC & BLACK TRIM 2021 F150 SUPER CREW FX4 OFF ROAD 4X4 that is truly flawless! MUST SEE!!!!! Equipped with ALL the right options including the Highly proven and fuel efficient 3.5L Twin Turbo Eco-Boost V6 producing an impressive 400HP and MASSIVE 500ft lbs of pulling torque with power routed through the new 10-speed auto transmission to all four wheels via an electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case and a locking rear diff! This truck has all the features you want or need and especially great looks!! Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!! None nicer at this price point!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean, no accident 1 owner Western Canadian Certified CARFAX history and we have many comprehensive and unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Huge savings over New price to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
