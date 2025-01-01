Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>5.0, 8 cylinder 4X4, 8 foot box, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth radio. Ready for work, clean and safe with 199,900 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $22,000 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2021 Ford F-150

199,900 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13110821

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1761416168381
  2. 1761416169005
  3. 1761416169458
  4. 1761416169978
  5. 1761416170449
  6. 1761416170940
  7. 1761416171358
  8. 1761416171783
  9. 1761416172254
  10. 1761416172736
  11. 1761416173137
  12. 1761416173571
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,900KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1ftfx1e58mke59822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59822
  • Mileage 199,900 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0, 8 cylinder 4X4, 8 foot box, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth radio. Ready for work, clean and safe with 199,900 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $22,000 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 199,900 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van RWD 2500 155
2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van RWD 2500 155" 401,000 KM $13,700 + tax & lic
Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 155
2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 155" 91,700 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2021 Ford F-150