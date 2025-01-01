$22,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 59822
- Mileage 199,900 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0, 8 cylinder 4X4, 8 foot box, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth radio. Ready for work, clean and safe with 199,900 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $22,000 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.
