Menu
Account
Sign In
**Cash Price: $46,800. Finance Price: $45,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY WELL EQUIPPED & A TRUE WORKHORSE - 2021 Ford F-250 CREW CAB FX4 EDITION 6.2L V8 4X4, TOW PKG EQUIPPED WITH THE POWERFUL 6.2L V8 AND LOTS OF GREAT OPTIONS. HARD TO FIND - DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS PREMIUM TRUCK AS IT WONT LAST LONG! - 6.2L TRITON V8 - 385HP & 430 LB-FT - 6-Speed automatic - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case - Locking rear diff - 220 AMP Alternator - Power seats (6-Passenger with folding center console) - Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys - Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio - 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access - Android Auto / Apple Car Play - Bluetooth phone connectivity - Backup camera - rear parking sensors - Blind Spot Monitor - Lane Departure Warning - Cross-Traffic Alert - Remote and Keyless entry - Factory remote starter - Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package - Factory Brake controller - Up fitter switches - Full extendable tow mirrors - Fog lights / Tow hooks - Tinted Windows - Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill and more) - HD Chrome Side steps - FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package - Optional New Box liner avail for additional $$ (as already pre-installed and pictured) - 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Brand New HillTracker A/T tires just installed - Read below for more info.. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WELL LOOKED AFTER SUPER DUTY WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, WORK READY, HEAVY DUTY 2021 Ford F-250 FX4 PACKAGE 4X4. This truck is an exceptionally clean Western Cdn truck, loaded with all the necessary options and more including the work/tow ready 6.2 L V8 engine producing 385 HP and 430 lbs of pulling torque, 6-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, Power 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote key-less entry, factory remote starter, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, extendable trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, fog lights, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers with fog lights, FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package, tinted windows, New Box liner available if desired at additional cost, 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Brand New HillTracker A/T tires just installed and so much more. Very clean ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian kms thats been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs! Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No accident certified CARFAX history and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Huge savings over the New MRSP! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022

2021 Ford F-250

109,000 KM

Details Description

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-250

FX4 PREM 4X4, 6.2L V8 LOADED, CLEAN & WORK READY!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-250

FX4 PREM 4X4, 6.2L V8 LOADED, CLEAN & WORK READY!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 10936154
  2. 10936154
  3. 10936154
  4. 10936154
  5. 10936154
  6. 10936154
  7. 10936154
  8. 10936154
  9. 10936154
  10. 10936154
  11. 10936154
  12. 10936154
  13. 10936154
  14. 10936154
  15. 10936154
  16. 10936154
  17. 10936154
  18. 10936154
  19. 10936154
  20. 10936154
  21. 10936154
  22. 10936154
  23. 10936154
  24. 10936154
  25. 10936154
  26. 10936154
  27. 10936154
  28. 10936154
  29. 10936154
  30. 10936154
  31. 10936154
  32. 10936154
  33. 10936154
  34. 10936154
  35. 10936154
  36. 10936154
  37. 10936154
  38. 10936154
  39. 10936154
  40. 10936154
  41. 10936154
  42. 10936154
  43. 10936154
Contact Seller

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,000KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2B64MED33269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW7066
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Cash Price: $46,800. Finance Price: $45,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY WELL EQUIPPED & A TRUE WORKHORSE - 2021 Ford F-250 CREW CAB FX4 EDITION 6.2L V8 4X4, TOW PKG EQUIPPED WITH THE POWERFUL 6.2L V8 AND LOTS OF GREAT OPTIONS. HARD TO FIND - DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS PREMIUM TRUCK AS IT WONT LAST LONG!

- 6.2L TRITON V8 - 385HP & 430 LB-FT
- 6-Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- 220 AMP Alternator
- Power seats (6-Passenger with folding center console)
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- rear parking sensors
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Departure Warning
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory remote starter
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Up fitter switches
- Full extendable tow mirrors
- Fog lights / Tow hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill and more)
- HD Chrome Side steps
- FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package
- Optional New Box liner avail for additional $$ (as already pre-installed and pictured)
- 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Brand New HillTracker A/T tires just installed
- Read below for more info..

EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WELL LOOKED AFTER SUPER DUTY WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, WORK READY, HEAVY DUTY 2021 Ford F-250 FX4 PACKAGE 4X4. This truck is an exceptionally clean Western Cdn truck, loaded with all the necessary options and more including the work/tow ready 6.2 L V8 engine producing 385 HP and 430 lbs of pulling torque, 6-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, Power 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote key-less entry, factory remote starter, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, extendable trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, fog lights, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers with fog lights, FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package, tinted windows, New Box liner available if desired at additional cost, 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Brand New HillTracker A/T tires just installed and so much more. Very clean ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian kms that's been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!

Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No accident certified CARFAX history and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Huge savings over the New MRSP! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XTR 3.5L ECOBOOST, 6.5FT BOX, WELL EQUIPPED, CLEAN for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 Ford F-150 XTR 3.5L ECOBOOST, 6.5FT BOX, WELL EQUIPPED, CLEAN 47,000 KM $43,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 LIMTED 5.7L HEMI 4X4, ALL OPTIONS, CLEAN & SHARP! for sale in Headingley, MB
2019 Dodge Ram 1500 LIMTED 5.7L HEMI 4X4, ALL OPTIONS, CLEAN & SHARP! 130,000 KM $42,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 LIMTED 5.7L HEMI 4X4, ALL OPTIONS, CLEAN & SHARP! for sale in Headingley, MB
2019 RAM 1500 LIMTED 5.7L HEMI 4X4, ALL OPTIONS, CLEAN & SHARP! 130,000 KM $42,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-250