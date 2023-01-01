Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-350

79,000 KM

Details Description

$58,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-350

2021 Ford F-350

XLT PREMIUM 4X4, 9FT FLAT DECK, LOW KM, WORK READY

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-350

XLT PREMIUM 4X4, 9FT FLAT DECK, LOW KM, WORK READY

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 10182753
  2. 10182753
  3. 10182753
  4. 10182753
  5. 10182753
  6. 10182753
  7. 10182753
  8. 10182753
  9. 10182753
  10. 10182753
  11. 10182753
  12. 10182753
  13. 10182753
  14. 10182753
  15. 10182753
  16. 10182753
  17. 10182753
  18. 10182753
  19. 10182753
  20. 10182753
  21. 10182753
  22. 10182753
  23. 10182753
  24. 10182753
  25. 10182753
  26. 10182753
  27. 10182753
  28. 10182753
  29. 10182753
  30. 10182753
  31. 10182753
  32. 10182753
  33. 10182753
  34. 10182753
  35. 10182753
  36. 10182753
  37. 10182753
  38. 10182753
  39. 10182753
  40. 10182753
Contact Seller

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10182753
  • Stock #: GW6811
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B61MED64053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Cash Price: $58,800. Finance Price: $57,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

2021 Ford F-350 CREW CAB XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE, 6.2L V8 4X4, 9FT FLAT DECK, LOW KMS, WORK READY!

ATTENTION ALL SERVICE/TRADES /CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES/COOP'S/AG SERVICES AND RM'S! READY TO GO, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR KMS, WELL EQUIPPED HD FLAT DECK TRUCK - NEW GENERATION 2021 FORD F-350 XLT PREMIUM HEAVY DUTY CREW CAB 6.2L V8 FLAT DECK 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND READY TO GO FOR YOUR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS!! HD DECK TRUCK ALREADY DECKED OUT AND STILL LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT! THIS IS A VERY WELL EQUIPPED, EXCELLENT AND VERY VERSATILE MULTI-USE TRUCK!

- 6.2L TRITON V8 (385 hp and 430 lb-ft)
- ALL-NEW 10 Speed automatic Trans
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power 6-Passenger seat (with large fold down center console)
- Big Screen SYNC 3 Multimedia Infotainment
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Remote & Keyless entry
- Up fitter switches
- HD tow package with Ext tow mirrors and factory brake controller
- Back Up Camera
- Rear Park Sensors
- Fog Lights / Tow hooks
- XLT Premium package (Chrome bumper & Grill, fog lights, power seat, premium big screen stereo Aluminum Wheels and more)
- Chrome Appearance package
- HD Black platform running boards
- Heavy Duty 9FT Long X 7FT Wide TRAILTECH flat-deck with Formed Headache Rack
- Back up alarm
- Beacon
- Premium Alloy Wheels riding on Near New Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires
-And much more...

GREAT VALUE WITH LOW KMS & A PERFECT WESTERN CDN HISTORY! THIS FLAT DECK TRUCK IS READY FOR ALL YOUR HD WORK NEEDS, AMAZINGLY VERSATILE FOR SO MANY THINGS! SAVE BIG OVER NEW TRUCK COST PLUS THE FLAT DECK UPGRADES WITH THIS HARD-TO-FIND CREW CAB 4X4. These trucks are so versatile you will wonder why you didn't buy a flat deck sooner! This 2021 Ford F-350 Crew Cab is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry the whole crew with you. Well Equipped with the right options make this the right truck including the 6.2L TRITON V8 producing an impressive 385hp and a Big 430 lb-ft of pulling torque matched to an upgraded 10-speed automatic transmission and 2 stage Auto 4x4 with locking rear differential. Options include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, digital instrument cluster, remote & Keyless Entry, Power 6 passenger seating, Premium Large screen SYNC audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB and Satellite input, Bluetooth for phone and media, transfer case skid plates, HD tow package with Ext tow mirrors & brake controller, Rear Camera and rear park sensors, tow hooks, fog lights and so much more! The HD flat deck includes a headboard, stake pockets and tie down supports making it ready for highway, landscaping or just about any construction project you can think of. This is a work ready truck that's riding on OEM Premium Alloy Aluminum wheels riding on Near New Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires.

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an Clean, accident-free Western Canadian CARFAX history, the Balance of the Ford Canada factory Warranty and we have many unlimited KM power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP plus the cost of the Flat Deck upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

2021 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 79,000 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 79,000 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 142,000 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory