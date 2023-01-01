2021 Ford F-350

$58,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10182759

10182759 Stock #: GW6811A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Stock # GW6811A

Mileage 79,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.