2021 Ford F-350
XLT PREMIUM 4X4, FLAT DECK, CLEAN & READY TO WORK!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $48,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
ATTENTION ALL SERVICE/TRADES /CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES/COOP'S/AG SERVICES AND RM'S! READY TO GO, VERY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR LOW KMS, WELL EQUIPPED HD FLAT DECK TRUCK - NEW GENERATION 2021 FORD F-350 XLT PREMIUM HEAVY DUTY CREW CAB 6.2L V8 FLAT DECK 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND READY TO GO FOR YOUR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS!! HD DECK TRUCK ALREADY DECKED OUT AND STILL LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT! THIS IS A VERY WELL EQUIPPED, EXCELLENT AND VERY VERSATILE MULTI-USE TRUCK!
- 6.2L TRITON V8 (385 hp and 430 lb-ft)
- ALL-NEW 10 Speed automatic Trans
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power 6-Passenger seating (with large fold down center console)
- Big Screen SYNC 3 Multi Media Infotainment
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Apple car play / Android auto
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory Remote Start
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Full extendable tow mirrors
- Fog lights / Tow hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Tow hooks
- XLT Premium package (Chrome bumper & Grill, fog lights, power seat, premium big screen stereo Aluminum Wheels and more)
- Chrome Appearance package
- HD Side steps
- Heavy Duty 9FT Long X 7FT Wide flat-deck with Headache Rack
- HD tow package with Ext tow mirrors and factory brake controller
- OEM Alloy wheels riding on Goodyear Duratrac tires
HURRY THIS TRUCK WILL NOT LAST! GREAT VALUE WITH LOW KMS & A CLEAN WESTERN CDN HISTORY! THIS FLAT DECK TRUCK IS READY FOR ALL YOUR HD WORK NEEDS, AMAZINGLY VERSATILE FOR SO MANY THINGS! SAVE BIG OVER NEW TRUCK COST PLUS THE FLAT DECK UPGRADES WITH THIS HARD-TO-FIND CREW CAB 4X4. These trucks are so versatile you will wonder why you didn't buy a flat deck sooner! This 2021 Ford F-350 Crew Cab is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry the whole crew with you. Well Equipped with the right options make this the right truck including the 6.2L TRITON V8 producing an impressive 385hp and a Big 430 lb-ft of pulling torque matched to an upgraded 10-speed automatic transmission and 2 stage Auto 4x4 with locking rear differential. Options include Factory Remote start, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, digital instrument cluster, remote entry, power 6 passenger seating, Premium Large screen SYNC audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB and Satellite input, Bluetooth for phone and media, transfer case skid plates, HD tow package with Ext tow mirrors & brake controller, tow hooks plus so much more! The HD flat deck includes a headboard, stake pockets and tie down supports making it ready for highway, landscaping or just about any construction project you can think of. This is a work ready truck.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an accident-free Western Canadian CARFAX history, the balance of Ford Canada factory warranty remaining, and we have many unlimited KM power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP plus the cost of the Flat Deck upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
