Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$79,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7047
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $79,800. PLUS, PST & GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! LOW INTEREST RATE LEASING AVAILABLE OAC!
VERY HARD TO FIND & STILL LIKE NEW WITH ONLY 24K KMS - YES, ONLY 24K KMS!! HEAVY DUTY 2021 Ford F-550 CREW CAB DUALLY 4X4 WITH 12FT FLAT DECK, 19,500LBS GVW, EQUIPPED WITH THE POWERSTROKE 6.7L DIESEL AND THE NEW 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, STILL AS NEW & WORK READY!
THIS MASSIVE WORK TRUCK IS READY FOR ANY AND ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS WITH ALL YOUR CREW - VERY LOW KMS & STILL LIKE NEW, LOADED WITH THE ALL RIGHT EQUIPMENT, NEW GENERATION 2021 FORD F-550 HEAVY DUTY XLT CREW CAB 6.7L V-8 POWERSTOKE DIESEL 4X4 WITH THE NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION AND 12 FT FLAT DECK DUALLY!
- 6.7L Power stroke Diesel (Producing 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque)
- All New 10-Speed automatic with standard PTO option
- 2 stage electronic shift on the fly 4x4
- Dually Wheels
- Heavy Duty GVW - 19,500lbs GVW
- 6-passenger full crew seating
- Power Drivers seating
- Premium Big Screen Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Full Power group
- Remote entry
- Easy clean flooring
- XLT Value Package
- Payload Plus Package
- Up fitter interface module
- HD tow package with factory brake controller and tow mirrors
- Multiple Auxiliary switches
- Cab Clearance lights
- XLT Chrome Appearance package
- Very nice 12 FT Sunrise Flat deck with underside tool boxes and flip-over hitch
- Under-deck spare holder
- Headache rack at flat deck width
- Chrome Pacific Dually wheels dress up caps on NEAR NEW 19.5" HD Wheels
- Read below for more info...
ATTENTION ALL SERVICE/TRADES /CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES/COOP'S/AG SERVICES AND RM'S! READY TO GO, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY LOW KMS, WELL EQUIPPED HD DIESEL FLAT DECK TRUCK - RARE AND HARD TO FIND 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL CREW CAB F-550 FLAT DECK DUALLY 4X4, WITH THE ALL NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION WITH STANDARD PTO READY, WELL SERVICED AND CARED FOR LOW KMS, LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES SELLING AT A FRACTION OF NEW!! EXCELLENT DELIVERY TRUCK AND MORE! READY FOR ALL YOUR BIG WORK NEEDS, THIS IS A GREAT FLAT DECK 4X4 DUALLY WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW CREW CAB AND READY FOR ALL YOUR BIG HD WORK NEEDS! YOU CAN SAVE BIG $$ ON THIS EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN DECK TRUCK. New Generation 2021 Ford F-550 Heavy Duty Crew Cab Dually with the powerful and proven 6.7L Powerstroke diesel engine mounted to the new 10-spped transmission and 2-stage electronic shift on the fly 4x4. Sunrise heavy-duty capacity flatdeck with flipover hitch. This is a loaded XLT model with just the right number of options making this the right truck including the 6.7L Powerstroke has an amazing 475HP and a whopping 1050 lb-ft of torque matched to the all new 10-speed automatic transmission (with standard PTO ready) and shift on the fly electronic 2-stage 4x4. Standard options include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Premium Stereo with CD, AUX, USB and Satellite input, SYNC connectivity with Bluetooth, remote entry, HD tow package with factory brake controller, Auxiliary switches, NEW Chrome Pacific Dually caps with near new HD tires, 19,500lbs GVW and so much more! Equipped with HD tow hitch with 7 pin connection, multi-point tow hook accessibility and lots more. This is a well cared for, VERY Low km Western Canadian truck in amazing condition and is the perfect work truck for all /or any trades people alike.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report and the balance of the Ford Canada factory warranty. Selling at a small fraction of New MRSP to build this truck today with the cost of the upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
