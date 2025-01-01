Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 10.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #212529; background: white;>2021 Ford F350 XL 4x4 12ft Aluminum Flatbed Truck with folding sides 6.2L GAS V8, 10 Speed Automatic TorqShift Transmission,Showing 216,000 kms, 4x4, Dually Rear Axle, Hydraulic Brakes, Spring Suspension, Under CDL, Block Heater, AUX/Radio, Cruise Control, Standard Cab, Dual Air Bags, 3 Passenger Vinyl Seating, Rubber Floors, 17 Inch Steel Wheels , 48-Gal Steel Fuel Tank, Stake Pockets, Rub Rails</span> Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $32,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

216,100 KM

Details Description Features

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12853553

2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW

XL

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1755009445
  2. 1755009445
  3. 1755009446
  4. 1755009446
  5. 1755009445
  6. 1755009445
  7. 1755009445
  8. 1755009446
  9. 1755009445
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FDRF3H62MEE00243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Flatbed
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 216,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F350 XL 4x4 12ft Aluminum Flatbed Truck with folding sides 6.2L GAS V8, 10 Speed Automatic TorqShift Transmission,Showing 216,000 kms, 4x4, Dually Rear Axle, Hydraulic Brakes, Spring Suspension, Under CDL, Block Heater, AUX/Radio, Cruise Control, Standard Cab, Dual Air Bags, 3 Passenger Vinyl Seating, Rubber Floors, 17 Inch Steel Wheels , 48-Gal Steel Fuel Tank, Stake Pockets, Rub Rails Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $32,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 219,200 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 155
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 155" 322,160 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 181,100 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW