$32,500+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW
XL
2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW
XL
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$32,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Flatbed
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 216,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford F350 XL 4x4 12ft Aluminum Flatbed Truck with folding sides 6.2L GAS V8, 10 Speed Automatic TorqShift Transmission,Showing 216,000 kms, 4x4, Dually Rear Axle, Hydraulic Brakes, Spring Suspension, Under CDL, Block Heater, AUX/Radio, Cruise Control, Standard Cab, Dual Air Bags, 3 Passenger Vinyl Seating, Rubber Floors, 17 Inch Steel Wheels , 48-Gal Steel Fuel Tank, Stake Pockets, Rub Rails Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $32,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-895-7442