2021 GMC Sierra 1500
CREW SLE 5.3L 4X4, LOADED, HTD SEAT, CLEAN & SHARP
$42,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7106
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $42,800. Finance Price: $41,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Documentation Fees!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY SHARP, VERY WELL EQUIPPED, INCLUDING HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, SPRAY IN BOX LINER AND MORE. VERY CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK (RURAL SASKATCHEWAN), HWY DRIVEN, WITH A PERFECT WELL CARED FOR HISTORY. NEW GENERATION 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 CREW SLE 5.3L 4X4! WHAT A NICE TRUCK, CLEAN & READY TO GO!!
- 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 VVT (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) with fuel saving start/stop
- 8 Speed automatic
- Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case (includes AWD)
- Auto locking rear diff: 3.23 ratio
- Power Heated 6 Passenger seating (large folding center console)
- Heated Steering wheel
- Dual Zone Auto climate control
- Intellilink 8" Multimedia touchscreen infotainment system
- AUX, USB and Satellite input
- Apple Car Play and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot
- Bluetooth for media and phone
- Blue tooth keys with push button start
- Back up camera
- Rear park-assist
- Factory remote starter
- Remote deployable Tailgate
- Spray in Box
- Chrome appearance package
- Full length Chrome side steps
- HID headlights and LED Daytime lights
- Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller
- OEM Sport alloys on Near new A/T Tires
- Read below for more info...
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND VERY WELL EQUIPPED, VERY WELL CARED FOR RURAL SASKATCHEWAN HWY DRIVEN TRUCK WITH A PERFECT HISTORY! THIS ONE HAS ALL THE NICE OPTIONS AND MORE INCLUDING THE NEW GENERATION 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs this New Generation 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE is extra sharp in all respects and is equipped with the 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched the 8-speed automatic transmission, 3-speed 4X4 transfer case with auto mode, power Heated seats (folding center console 6-seater truck), tilt and telescoping Heated Steering wheel, air, Cruise, dual zone auto climate control, PW, PL, Intellilink 8" Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system, AUX/USB & satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi hot spot, GM OnStar, Keyless remote entry & Start, factory remote start, back up camera, rear park assist, HID headlights with daytime LED lighting, chrome appearance package with chrome bumpers and grill, spray in box liner, Full length Chrome side steps, tinted glass, factory tow package with trailer brake controller, factory step bumper, upgraded OEM Sport alloys on Near new A/T Tires and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for Hwy kilometers and a very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a clean, no Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! GREAT DEAL ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
