$39,800+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
PREMIUM X31 OFF RD 5.3L 4X4, LOADED, SHARP, AS NEW
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
PREMIUM X31 OFF RD 5.3L 4X4, LOADED, SHARP, AS NEW
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7248
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $39,800. **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
SHOWS AS NEW, VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 CREW CAB SLE PREMIUM EDITION X31 OFF ROAD 5.3L V8 4X4, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, VERY CLEAN 1-OWNER WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK!! EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL EXHAUST AND MUCH MORE. WHAT A NICE, CLEAN & READY TO GO TRUCK!!
- 5.3L V-8 VVT engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque), Auto Start/Stop for improved fuel economy
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic with Sport, Off-Road, and Trailer Tow modes
- Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case (includes AWD)
- Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.23 ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power Heated 6 Passenger seating (large folding center console)
- Heated Steering wheel
- Dual Zone Auto climate control
- Intellilink 8" Multimedia touchscreen infotainment system
- AUX, USB and Satellite input
- Apple Car Play and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot
- WIRELESS PHONE PROJECTION
- Bluetooth for media and phone
- Blue tooth keys with push button start
- Back up camera
- Rear park-assist
- Factory remote starter
- Remote deployable Tailgate
- Chrome appearance package
- HID headlights and LED Daytime lights
- Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller
- X31 Off Rd Appearance and Suspension Pkg
- Factory Dual Exhaust with Chrome tipps
- OEM Nice Sport Aluminum Alloy X31 Wheels riding on Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Work grade tires
- Read below for more info...
SHOWS AS NEW, EXCEPTIONALLY WELL EQUIPPED, AND VERY CLEAN, WELL CARED FOR 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK! THIS ONE HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND MORE INCLUDING THE NEW GENERATION 5.3L V8. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs this 2021 GMC SIERRA SLE 1500 Premium edition X31 OFF ROAD Crew Cab 4x4 is extra sharp in all respects and is equipped with the 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched the new 10 speed automatic transmission with sport, offroad, and trailer tow modes, 3-speed 4X4 transfer case with auto mode, power Heated seats (folding center console 6-seater truck), tilt and telescoping Heated Steering wheel, air, Cruise, dual zone auto climate control, PW, PL, Intellilink 8" Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system, AUX/USB & satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi hot spot, GM OnStar, Keyless remote entry & Start, factory remote start, back up camera, rear park assist, LED headlights, chrome appearance package with chrome bumpers and grill, tinted glass, factory dual exhaust, factory tow package with trailer brake controller, factory step bumper, upgraded OEM X31 Sport alloy wheels and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for kilometers, very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a Clean, No Accident Western Canadian Certified CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! GREAT DEAL - ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023