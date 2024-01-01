$42,800+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE PREMIUM, LOADED, HTD SEATS, CLEAN & SHARP!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$42,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7295
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $42,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
SHOWS AS NEW, VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2021 GMC SIERRA 1500 CREW CAB SLE PREMIUM EDITION 5.3L V8 4X4, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, VERY CLEAN 1-OWNER WESTERN CANADIAN (SK) TRUCK!! EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED SEATS & HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, FACTORY REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE. WHAT A NICE, CLEAN & READY TO GO TRUCK!!
- 5.3L V-8 VVT engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque), Auto Start/Stop for improved fuel economy
- 8-Speed automatic with Sport, Off-Road, and Trailer Tow modes
- Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD)
- Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.23 ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power Heated 6-Passenger seating (large folding center console)
- Heated Steering wheel
- Dual Zone Auto climate control
- Intellilink 8" Multimedia touchscreen infotainment system
- AUX, USB and Satellite input
- Apple Car Play and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot
- Bluetooth for media and phone
- Blue tooth keys with push button start
- Back up camera
- Rear park-assist
- Factory remote starter
- Remote deployable Tailgate
- Chrome appearance package
- HD Side steps
- HID headlights and LED Daytime lights
- Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller
- Spray in Box liner
- OEM Nice Sport Aluminum Alloy on near new BF Goodrich K02 tires
- Read below for more info...
VERY CLEAN AND EXCEPTIONALLY WELL EQUIPPED, WELL CARED FOR 1 OWNER, WESTERN CANADIAN (SK) TRUCK! THIS ONE HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND MORE INCLUDING THE NEW GENERATION 5.3L V8. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs. This 2021 GMC SIERRA SLE 1500 Premium edition Crew Cab 4x4 is extra sharp in all respects and is equipped with the 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched the 8-speed automatic transmission with sport, offroad, and trailer tow modes, 3-speed 4X4 transfer case with auto mode, power Heated seats (folding center console 6-seater truck), tilt and telescoping Heated Steering wheel, air, Cruise, dual zone auto climate control, PW, PL, Intellilink 8" Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system, AUX/USB & satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi hot spot, GM OnStar, Keyless remote entry, factory remote start, back up camera, rear park assist, LED headlights, chrome appearance package with chrome bumpers and grill, tinted glass, factory tow package with trailer brake controller, factory step bumper, Sport alloy wheels and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for kilometers, very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a Western Canadian Certified CARFAX history report, the balance of the GM Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! GREAT DEAL - ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
