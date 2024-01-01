$50,800+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE KODIAK X31 OFF RD 4X4, LOADED, LIKE NEW/SHARP!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$50,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7082
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $50,800. Finance Price: $49,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, EXEPTIONALLY SHARP & VERY WELL EQUIPPED WITH THE RIGHT OPTIONS & MORE. WORK OR PLAY READY WITH THE ALL NEW REDESIGN INSIDE AND OUT 2021 GMC Sierra2500HD SLE KODIAK X31 OFF RD PACKAGE EQUIPPED WITH THE ALL NEW 6.6L V8 PRODUCING 401HP/465 TQ, AUTO 4X4 & HD GVW. WELL SERVICED WITH A PERFECT HISTORY.
- 6.6L Vortec V8, 401HP/465 Torque
- Hydra-Matic 6L90 six-speed automatic
- Auto Trac Auto 2 stage 4X4
- Auto-locking rear differential WITH 3.73 rear axle
- Hill Decent control
- Tow Haul Mode
- Power 6-passenger seating (with large fold down center console)
- Heated seats & steering wheel
- Dual Auto climate zone controls
- Full drivers information center
- Large 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Carplay
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Rear window defogger
- Rear sliding power window
- LED Roof Marker Lamps
- Big Back up camera
- Keyless entry and push button start
- Remote entry and factory remote starter
- Factory power converter
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- Hitch Guidance with hitch view
- in Vehicle Trailering app
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Chrome Appearance package
- Factory HD chrome side box steps
- HD Full Length side steps
- OEM Fender moldings
- Fog Lights / Tow hooks
- X31 Off Road edition appearance and Off Rd suspension Pkg
- Skid Plates
- Factory Kodiak Edition package
- Spray in Box liner
- LED Cargo Bed lighting
- Power deployable rear gate (power lock & release)
- LED Cab Running lights
- Rear window defrost
- Tinted Windows
- Factory machine Sport Alloy Wheels on Strong Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac A/T tires
- Read below for more info...
STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW AND LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW! THE ALL NEW 2021 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE Kodiak X31 OFF RD 4X4 HEAVY DUTY with the All new 6.6L Vortec V8 engine producing a massive 401HP and 465ftlbs of pulling torque matched to a Hydra-Matic 6L90 six-speed automatic, auto 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case, traction control, FULLY LOADED with Power 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, heated front seats & steering wheel, dual zone Automatic climate zone controls, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, remote entry, remote starter, heavy duty tow package with factory brake controller, tow hooks, HID headlamps, premium big screen, Multi Media stereo with MyLink infotainment including Apple Carplay and Android Projection, plus Sirius Satellite AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth for phone and media, GM OnStar system with navigation, X31 Off Road package, Spray in box liner, Factory machine Sport Alloy Wheels on Strong A/T tires, darker tinted glass, step up rear bumper, Factory side step box step, Power deployable soft open tailgate and so much more. Gorgeous all new design that you must see and drive truck with well cared for Western Canadian Hwy kms. Ready for all your HD truck needs!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified Clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
