2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE CREW 6.6L 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED, HD TOW PKG/CLEAN
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7215
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $40,800. Finance Price: $39,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, EXEPTIONALLY SHARP & EQUIPPED WITH THE RIGHT OPTIONS. WORK OR PLAY READY WITH THE ALL NEW REDESIGN INSIDE AND OUT 2021 GMC Sierra2500HD SLE CREW CAB EQUIPPED WITH THE ALL NEW 6.6L V8 PRODUCING 401HP/465 TQ, AUTO 4X4 & HD GVW. WELL SERVICED WITH A PERFECT HISTORY.
- 6.6L Vortec V8, 401HP/465 Torque
- Hydra-Matic 6L90 six-speed automatic
- Auto Trac Auto 2 stage 4X4
- Auto-locking rear differential WITH 3.73 rear axle
- Hill Decent control
- Tow Haul Mode
- FORWARD COLLISION ALERT
- AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
- 6-passenger seating (with large fold down center console)
- Full drivers information center
- Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth
- STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS
- Back up camera
- Remote entry
- LED Cargo Bed Lighting
- Rear-window Defogger
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE
- HD GVWR Package
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Chrome Appearance package
- Factory side box steps
- OEM Fender moldings
- Tow hooks
- Spray in Box liner
- Power deployable rear gate (power lock & release)
- Nice hard Top Tonneau cover
- Tinted Windows
- Factory machine Sport Alloy Wheels on Strong B F Goodrich All-Terrain T/A tires
- Read below for more info...
VERY CLEAN, VERY WELL SERVICED WITH A PERFECT WESTERN CANADINA HISTORY. LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW! THE ALL NEW 2021 GMC SIERRA 2500 Crew Cab SLE HEAVY DUTY with the All new 6.6L Vortec V8 engine producing a massive 401HP and 465ftlbs of pulling torque matched to a Hydra-Matic 6L90 six-speed automatic, auto 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case, traction control, 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, remote entry, heavy duty tow package with factory brake controller, tow hooks, HID headlamps, premium Multi Media stereo, factory Bluetooth, GM OnStar system Spray in box liner, Factory machine Sport Alloy Wheels on Strong A/T tires, darker tinted glass, step up rear bumper, Factory side step box step, Power deployable soft open tailgate and so much more. Gorgeous all new design that you must see and drive truck with well cared for Western Canadian Hwy kms. Ready for all your HD truck needs!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified Clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
+ taxes & licensing
