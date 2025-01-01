2021 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
SALE PRICE: $51,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN LEASE RETURN, SHARP & WELL EQUIPPED, WORK READY 2021 GMC SIERRA 2500HD SLE X31 OFF ROAD 4X4 EDITION AND IT IS LOADED WITH ALL THE NECESSARY OPTIONS, THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L ENGINE AND MUCH MORE, READY TO GO! - New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) - Auto 2 stage 4X4 - 6-speed automatic - Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.73 Gear Ratio - STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST - Traction Control - Stability Control - Bucket seating with full size folding center console (6-passenger) - Rear heat vents - Full drivers information center - Big 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite - Factory Bluetooth for phone and media - Android and Apple Carplay - WI-FI HOTSPOT - Rear Vision camera - Remote starter - Remote deployable tailgate - HD Tow package - Factory Brake Controller - Factory Big tow mirrors - Easy step rear bumpers - X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: - OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION - HILL DESCENT CONTROL - SKID PLATES - TWIN-TUBE RANCHO SHOCKS - Chrome Appearance package - Factory side box steps - OEM Fender moldings - GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS - LED headlamps - Tow hooks - HD Cab Length side steps - 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL - Easy step rear bumpers - Available box liner to protect your investment (Great deal for extra $$ when purchasing this truck!) - Maintenance Free Package (rubber floors, standard tailgate, and painted Steel wheels) - Nearly brand NEW Goodyear Duratrac work grade Tires - Read below for more info... CLEAN & LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK! ALL NEW DESIGN, 2021 GMC SIERRA 2500HD SLE X31 OFF ROAD 4X4 EDITION, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) & 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, auto 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case. This truck is ready to go and is Loaded inside and out!! This is a Gorgeous all new redesigned truck that has all the right options for all your work or pleasure needs - must see and drive!! Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean certified ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian CARFAX history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from.

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

124,000 KM

Details Description

$51,800

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE X31 OFF RD 4X4, 6.6L V8, WELL EQUIPPED & CLEAN

12501118

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE X31 OFF RD 4X4, 6.6L V8, WELL EQUIPPED & CLEAN

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
VIN 1GT29ME72MF220786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW7590
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $51,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN LEASE RETURN, SHARP & WELL EQUIPPED, WORK READY 2021 GMC SIERRA 2500HD SLE X31 OFF ROAD 4X4 EDITION AND IT IS LOADED WITH ALL THE NECESSARY OPTIONS, THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L ENGINE AND MUCH MORE, READY TO GO!

- New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ)
- Auto 2 stage 4X4
- 6-speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.73 Gear Ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Bucket seating with full size folding center console (6-passenger)
- Rear heat vents
- Full drivers information center
- Big 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Carplay
- WI-FI HOTSPOT
- Rear Vision camera
- Remote starter
- Remote deployable tailgate
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- Easy step rear bumpers
- X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE:
- OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION
- HILL DESCENT CONTROL
- SKID PLATES
- TWIN-TUBE RANCHO SHOCKS
- Chrome Appearance package
- Factory side box steps
- OEM Fender moldings
- GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS
- LED headlamps
- Tow hooks
- HD Cab Length side steps
- 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Available box liner to protect your investment (Great deal for extra $$ when purchasing this truck!)
- Maintenance Free Package (rubber floors, standard tailgate, and painted Steel wheels)
- Nearly brand NEW Goodyear Duratrac work grade Tires
- Read below for more info...

CLEAN & LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK! ALL NEW DESIGN, 2021 GMC SIERRA 2500HD SLE X31 OFF ROAD 4X4 EDITION, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) & 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, auto 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case. This truck is ready to go and is Loaded inside and out!! This is a Gorgeous all new redesigned truck that has all the right options for all your work or pleasure needs - must see and drive!!

Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean certified ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian CARFAX history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2021 GMC Sierra 2500