$38,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG
Tri Glide Ultra M8 -114, BLACK & CHROME, EXTRAS, SHARP, AS NEW!
2021 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG
Tri Glide Ultra M8 -114, BLACK & CHROME, EXTRAS, SHARP, AS NEW!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$38,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VIVID BLACK/CHROME
- Body Style Trike
- Stock # W7255
- Mileage 5,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $38,800. Finance Price: $37,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CarFax Vehicle History Report available on every motorcycle! LOW, LOW PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!! PLEASE ASK FOR DETAILS!!
**BETTER THAN NEW WITH LOW LOW KMS - YES ONLY 5K KMS AND A PERFECT HISTORY - 2021 Harley-Davidson FLRT TRI-GLIDE ULTRA 114 M8 FINSIHED IN VIVID BLACK & CHROME
THIS IS A MUST SEE, FLAWLESS & VERY SHARP 1 OWNER LOADED WITH FEATURES WITH ONLY 5K KMS - YES ONLY 5K KMS - NEED WE SAY MORE?!? **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE**
Comfort and style on three wheels. Aim this Tri Glide Ultra for the horizon accompanied by the stirring sound of Stage I Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate, Daymaker LED forward lighting leads the way while you stretch out for the long haul behind an aerodynamic windshield. Go the distance. Cruise with confidence. Hot-rod attitude on three wheels, the 2021 Tri Glide Ultra delivers very comfortable and confident style, confidence and performance. 2021 was a great year for the Tri-Glide with lots of great enhancements. It has all-new braking enhancements like the cornering enhanced Reflex linked brakes with ABS and traction control. Power is plentiful, thanks to a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine. Dual bending valve 49mm front forks and easily adjustable rear suspension make the ride smooth. Trike – Roll with confidence, comfort, and head-turning custom style on three wheels. It has a nice Upright riding position with drivers backrest, Floorboards, Passenger seat & Back Rest, Huge Trunk and the enhanced RDRS. This Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide is equipped with Trike-specific RDRS Safety Enhancements, which includes Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB), Cornering Enhanced ABS (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS) and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System (C-DSCS).
The Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra is a long-haul touring Trike with all the torque, style, premium infotainment, and cargo space you’ll ever need.
MILWAUKEE-EIGHT 114 ENGINE
Loads of torque for on-demand power you can feel with each twist of the throttle, accompanied by that evocative H-D sound.
SIX-SPEED CRUISE DRIVE TRANSMISSION
Provides smooth, quiet shifting and reduces engine speed on the highway, so you get a better match between engine RPM and road speed.
REVERSE ASSIST GEAR
BATWING FAIRING
A pressure-equalizing duct on the batwing front fairing is designed to deliver smooth airflow and reduce head buffeting.
BOOM! BOX GTS INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM
An evolved interface experience that offers a contemporary look, feel, and function, with exceptional durability and features designed specifically for motorcycling.
TRUNK AND KING TOUR-PAK STORAGE
Integrated trunk offers 4.4 cubic feet of storage capacity, while the injection-molded Tour-Pak luggage carrier adds an additional 2.4 cubic feet of storage capacity.
RIDER SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS
Increase road confidence with Trike-specific Rider Safety Enhancements, including Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB), Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), and Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS).
AND SO MUCH MORE....
This Trike has Custom touring style and easy handling features that lets you roll with confidence for longer. It’s everything you love about H-D Touring, just on three wheels. The new premium touring front and rear suspension is calibrated specifically for trike models. Easy tool-free preload adjusting, new cornering enhanced linked brake system with ABS and Traction Control, and luxurious seating put you in control of an unmatched ride. Incorporates an Antilock Braking System (ABS) and Traction Control System (TCS) that work together to provide enhanced cornering capability. In addition, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine gives you passing and horizon-chasing power.
This 2021 Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra is a high-end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate custom touring at its finest and an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. For an ultra comfortable and style the trike is loaded with premium touring features and components, tricked-out alloy wheels and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics. Exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen!!! The bike is like new in all respects with well cared for 1-owner kms- only 5K kms!! In addition the previous owner already has had the PPF (Clear Paint Protective Film) professionally installed on all forward facing parts to protect your investment long term!
Comes with a Clean, No Accident, Certified CarFax history report, a fresh Manitoba Safety certification and we have several comprehensive extended warranty options available to choose from. This bike is selling at a small fraction of what it would cost to replace today. GREAT VALUE!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Zero down and low payment financing available OAC. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023