SALE PRICE: $39,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! JUST ARRIVED, 8-PASSENGER VERY CLEAN AND HARD-TO-FIND PREMIUM TRADE! LOW KMS 2021 HONDA PILOT EX-L NAVIGATION EDITION, FULLY LOADED INCLUDING SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID PROJECTION! VERY CLEAN PREMIUM TRADE! GREAT LOOKING FULL SIZE 8-SEATER SUV LOADED INCLUDING HONDA SAFETY WITH ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND SPOT AND MORE! ONE OF THE BEST SELLING FULL-SIZED 3-ROW SUVS ON THE MARKET AND THE PROVEN HONDA RELIABILITY!! - 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6-cylinder (280HP AND 262 FT LBS of Torque) - 9-Speed Automatic transmission - Real Time AWDTM with Intelligent Control SystemTM - Power & Heated Front Bucket seating - Heated rear seats - Tri-Zone auto Climate Control - Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel - Lane departure and Blind spot warnings - Collision Mitigation Braking System - Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system - Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system - Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)15 (Honda Sensing® feature) - Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System - Adaptive Cruise Control3 (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow - Blind Spot Information System3 (BSI) with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor - Projector-beam halogen headlights - Auto High-Beam - LED Fog lights - Heated leather wrapped steering wheel - Remote start and power tailgate - Tilt and telescoping wheel - 8-Inch Display Audio with High-Resolution Electrostatic Touch-Screen and Customizable Feature Settings - 215-Watt Audio System with 7 Speakers, including Subwoofer - Apple CarPlay3/Android Auto & Bluetooth® Streaming Audio - One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature - Power Tailgate with programmable height - Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control System with Humidity Control and Air Filtration - 18-inch Sport Aluminum Alloy wheels - Truly immaculate condition - Read below for more info... ***JUST ARRIVED*** 8-PASSENGER HONDA PILOT EX-L WITH NAVIGATION!! VERY CLEAN LOW MILEAGE AND STILL SHOWS NEW!! LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT AND NEED, like Hondas full safety suite, including Adaptive Cruise, Lane departure, Blind Spot, emergency braking, collision mitigation and more! Convenience and comfort features, like heated seats both front and rear, and steering wheel, steering wheel controls, full colour touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Projection, power tailgate, power sunroof, backup camera and so much more!! Powered by the all new 3.5L V6 engine with 280hp and great fuel efficiency mated to the Honda 9-speed automatic transmission and Hondas Smart AWD system! Very clean well looked after Local Honda that still shows like NEW! Dont miss out on this premium hard to get trade that is now ready to go!! One Owner local Manitoba car comes with a Manitoba CarFax history report, and a fresh Manitoba safety Certification.

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

Used
79,000KM
VIN 5FNYF6H77MB508303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GNW7735
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

