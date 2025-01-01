$27,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Jayco Jay Flight
SLX8 224BH 27FT REAR BUNKS, SLEEP 8, LIGHT WT, $139 B/W
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE & GREY WITH GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $27,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS ONLY $139 B/W OAC!!
**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW, WHOLESALE PRICING DIRECT TO CUSTOMER ON ALL RVS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE ON-SITE STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH EVERY RV PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**
MUST SEE ULTRA LIGHT RV WITH A FAMILY FRIENDLY LAYOUT - 2021 Jayco Jay flight SLX8 224BH, LITE-WEIGHT, REAR DUBLE BUNKS, BIG SLIDE, SLEEP 8, GREAT LAYOUT, ROOMY, NICE OUTSIDE KITCHEN, MODERN & CLEAN, SHOWS LIKE NEW!
2021 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 8 224BH highlights:
- 27ft
- Only 4,480 lbs Dry Weight
- Rear Double Size Bunks (Sleeps 8)
- Semi-Private Front Bedroom
- Booth Dinette (which converts to double bed)
- Outside Kitchen
- Big Power Awning
- Air Conditioning
- Power Front hitch
- Pass-Through Storage
- So much more
Relax and listen to the music under the 13' power awning with LED lights and speakers while the cook makes a meal on the outside kitchen. You can even grab a drink from the outdoor fridge. When you are ready for some air conditioning, the booth dinette will be a great place to play cards and visit. At night, the kids will love the double size bunks beds and you will appreciate having your own walk-around queen bed with large shelving above to place your things, and solid wood cabinets on each side for your clothing, and a curtain?to close for privacy when changing clothes.
This Jay Flight SLX 8 travel trailer by Jayco includes the Magnum Truss Roof system which provides seamless DiFlex II material on the roof and plywood decking, and a fully integrated A-frame and I-class cambered structural steel I-beams which is built to last! The roof-mounted air conditioner will come in handy during the hotter months, and the two propane bottles will help keep your showers hot and your meals warm! And when you need to rinse off yourself, your bikes, or the gear, the outdoor shower will do the trick. Satisfy your adventurous side, and load up the family for fun!
With sleeping space for a family of up to 8!! Which includes a queen bedroom up front, a set of double bed bunks in the rear, plus a large convertible dinette, there is no doubt the fun that you will have in this RV!
Move outside and there's the huge power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and of course inside air conditioning for the hot summer nights. This full size Lightweight travel trailer will Sleep up to 8 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout. Set up is a breeze with 4 corner leveling jacks and a power front hitch jack.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a Clean 1 owner CARFAX history report PLUS we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail starting as low as only $139 B/W OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1-(888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
