2021 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SAHARA EDITION 2.0T 4X4, LOADED, AS NEW!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7230
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*Cash Price: $44,800. Finance Price: $43,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!
STILL AS NEW, EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP 2021 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA EDITION 4X4, LOADED WITH 2.0L TURBO, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, PREMIUM SOUNDS SYSTEM, AUTO CLIMATE AND MORE. STILL LIKE NEW!
- 2.0L i-4 Turbo charged with Start/Stop with an Amazing 375hp and 470ft-lbs Torque!
- All New 8 speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
- 2.72:1 Command–Trac part–time 4WD system
- Electronic Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Hill Start Assist
- Trailer Sway Control
- Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Seats
- Removable doors, and 3-piece roof
- Uconnect 4C 8.4-inch screen with Premium Alpine 8 speaker and Subwoofer Soundsystem
- Apple Carplay and Android Projection
- 4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot
- Air, cruise, full power group
- Dual Auto climate control
- Factory Remote Start
- Remote Proximity Entry and Keyless push button start
- ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera
- Tow Hooks and Skid Plates
- Transmission skid plate
- Fuel tank skid plate
- Transfer case skid plate
- Side steps
- Finished in the Iconic Army " Sarge Green" & Black Accents
- Sport alloy wheels
- Ready below for more info...
ALL NEWLY DESGINED 2021 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA EDITION STILL AS NEW! READY TO HIT THE ROAD! SAVE THOUSANDS ON THIS BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA, with all the necessary options and great Off-Road Looks. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Edition 4x4 is complete with the all new Turbo Charged 2.0L 4cyl Fuel Efficient and beast of a motor, producing 375hp and 470ft/lbs of torque matched up to the new 8-speed transmission makes this one fun and amazing Jeep to drive! These Jeeps are a far cry over the previous years models with amazing power, fuel efficiency and comfort! Finished in the Iconic Army " Sarge Green" & Black Accents with contrasting black, mirrors, handles, bumpers, fuel door and front & rear tow hooks and more! This Jeep is loaded with features and has the Command Trac Shift of the Fly 2 speed 4x4 off road transfer case that will literally take you anywhere like a Jeep should! Inside you will find all the comfort you want with the Heated Seats and steering Wheel, along with the Premium Uconncet 8.4 touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Projection and Alpine full sounds system complete with Sound bar and Subwoofer, power windows and locks, factory command start, proximity key, air conditioning, cruise, power windows and locks, fog lamps, removable roof panels to act as a sunroof or take the top and doors right off if you like! Also equipped with OEM Black HD factory running boards and so much more!! Comes with the upgraded Wrangler sport wheels and so much more! Amazing condition in all respects and is now ready for its new home!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety certification, a clean Western Canadian (British Columbia) CARFAX History, the balance of the Jeep factory warranty remaining PLUS we have many unlimited Km warranty options available to choose from. What a Great find!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
