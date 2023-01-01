2021 Lund Boat Co 1675 Adventure Sport MERC 90HP, TRAILER, LOTS OF EXTRAS, LIKE NEW

2021 Lund Boat Co 1675 Adventure Sport MERC 90HP, TRAILER, LOTS OF EXTRAS, LIKE NEW

$48,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9923795

9923795 Stock #: W6705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gunmetal / Silver Stone

Body Style Fishing Boat

Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features GPS Convertible Roof Bilge Pump Convertible top/bimini Trailer FISH FINDER Battery Charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.