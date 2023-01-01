$48,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2021 Lund Boat Co 1675 Adventure Sport
MERC 90HP, TRAILER, LOTS OF EXTRAS, LIKE NEW
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$48,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9923795
- Stock #: W6705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gunmetal / Silver Stone
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $48,800. Finance Price: $47,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!! LOW PAYMENT FINACNING AVAIALBLE
YOU SAVE BIG $$ OVER NEW ON THIS TRUE MUST SEE 2021 LUND 1675 ADVENTURE SPORT LOADED WITH OPTIONS. THE ULTIMATE IN FISHING OR LEASURE BOATING. BE THE KING ON THE LAKE WITH THE BEST OF THE BEST!! A tradition of the highest level of craftsmanship and design goes into every fishing boat The Lund Company creates. FISHING BOAT. SPORT BOAT. PERFECTLY BOTH. Designed with a best-in-class conversion bow and tons of fishing features, the 1675 Adventure Sport is built with the revolutionary full length I-Beam construction which provides arrow-straight, rock-solid hulls with superior hull and deck support for faster planning, tighter tracking and maximum performance on the water. This ski and fish boat is powerful, durable and versatile.
This Lund Adventure Sport will keep you out on the water every weekend, rather than sitting in your driveway wishing you had a boat that could do all the things you need it to do.
You know what you’re up against. Whether its a windy day on the lake, a rough morning on the river, or a calm afternoon on the coast, the 1675 Adventure Sport is the boat to beat. It rewrites the rules for versatility (and blows the competition out of the water)
A best seller in aluminum fishing boats the Lund 1675 Adventure Sport has it all. From the full windshield for protection to the ski pylon for tow sports the Lund Adventure is one of the best aluminum fishing boats in the industry. Adept for tow sports and ready for angling it's truly a boat-of-all-trades.
This is a still as new with very little use 2021 LUND 1675 ADVENTURE SPORT with a MERCURY 90 ELPT EFI 4-ST and Midwest Shore lander Trailer with Swing Tongue and Lund guard protection. Also included is Bimini Top , Travel Cover, Kicker Stereo w/ 2 Speakers, Auto Bilge Pump, Spare Tire, Load Guides, Stainless Boarding Ladder with Carpeted Splash Pan on both sides.
Some Factory Installed Options:
- Mercury 90ELPT motor
- Shorelander Roller Trailer Painted Black
- Travel Cover
- Bimini Top
- Humminbird Helix 7 Console
- Minn Kota PowerDrive Bow Mount trolling motor
- Fishing Ready Package
- Kicker KMC1 Stereo w/2 Speakers
- Mercury Analog Gauges
- Vinyl Main Floor
- and much more...
No Lund Adventure Sport owner ever had the goal of merely owning a boat. To each owner, his or her boat is a rugged, dependable tool for removing limitations to adventure. It can remove the obstacle of big water. It can remove the obstacle of bad weather. It can remove the obstacles of towability, skinny water, remote destinations, and more. It can remove the limitations that other boats just can’t. When you are ready to remove the obstacles that have kept you from getting out and doing what you have always wanted to do, don’t settle for equipment that will become your next set of obstacles. Make sure your boat can handle the journeys for which you are already prepared. Cast off your limits.
STILL SHOWS AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS. Selling at a huge discount off new MRSP as equipped - Ready for Sale Now (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down, low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1(888) 601-3023.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.