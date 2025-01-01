$54,800+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner
TRD OFF RD PREMIUM, LIFTED & LOADED, SHARP, AS NEW
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GIW7480
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $54,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
THE REAL DEAL - TRULY AMAZING, LIFTED & LOADED BLACK ON BLACK TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 PREMIUM EDITION, ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND, EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY WELL EQUIPPED LOCAL TRADE WITH A CLEAN HISTORY - 2021 TOYOTA 4RUNNER TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 PREMIUM EDITION - FULLY LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATING, SUNROOF, PREMIUM INFOTAINMENT SYS WITH NAVIGATION AND SO MUCH MORE!!
- 4.0-Liter DOHC 24-Valve V6 with VVT-i; ( 270 hp and 278 lb-ft of torque)
- Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler
- 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- A-Trac system with Downhill Assent Control
- Traction Control / Stability Control
- Multi-terrain Select and Crawl Control (CRAWL)
- Locking rear differential
- Power heated Double Stitched TRD leather seating (Buckets & full console)
- 2 way Power sunroof
- Full Safety Suite including lane departure, collision avoidance & adaptive cruise
- Multi Zone auto Climate
- Entune Premium Mutli Media audio eight-speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio with 6.1-inch touch panel display
- Satellite radio
- Factory Navigation
- Bluetooth Connection and audio streaming
- Smart Device Integration /Apple CarPlay /Android Auto/ Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Bluetooth Connection
- Back up camera
- Keyless entry and push button start
- Projector Headlamps and Upgraded HID fog lights
- Factory tow package
- Functional roof rack
- Black Window Shades
- Smoked Hood Protector
- Rear power up/down window
- Upgraded Westin Black Drop Down Side steps
- Darker Tinted windows
- Rear Spoiler
- TRD Sport performance hood
- Professional 3" Rough Country Lift with Fox Shocks all around installed
- Optional New 20 inch Black Mayhem Rim and oversized A/T tire package available (at additional cost already pre-installed)
HARD TO FIND TRD OFF ROAD 4X4 PREMIUM EDITION TOYOTA 4RUNNER... AND EVEN HARDER TO FIND BLACK ON BLACK WITH A PROFESSIONAL LIFT ALREADY COMPLETED- WHAT A GREAT LOOKING 4RUNNER!! WHY BUY NEW WHEN THIS BEUATY IS NICER THAN NEW AN AS CLEAN AS IT GETS WITH A LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA HISTORY AND YOU SAVE BIG $$S! THE REAL DEAL TRD OFF ROAD TOYOTA 4RUNNER. NONE NICER!! VERY SHARP & VERY WELL EQUIPPED SPORT/LUXURY SUV, BEAUTIFUL BLACK OVER THE HEATED TRD RED STITCHED BLACK LEATHER SEATING. 2021TOYOTA 4RUNNER TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM EDITION 4.0L V6 4x4 with all the luxury upgrades including power heated leather bucket seats, 2-way power sunroof, back up camera, Premium infotainment sys with Navigation and so much more! This beauty is powered by the proven 4.0-Liter DOHC 24-Valve V6 with VVT-i engine, which generates 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque while achieving great fuel mileage. This 4Runner is fully loaded including a Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, 4WD system with Active Traction Control (A-TRAC ) and Torsen limited-slip center differential with locking feature, A-Trac system with Downhill Assent Control , Traction Control / Stability Control, Multi-terrain Select and Crawl Control (CRAWL), Locking rear differential, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Premium multi media center with AUX, USB and Bluetooth input, satellite radio and steering wheel controls, Bluetooth voice-activated call connectivity, full safety suite, including lane departure, collision avoidance and adaptive cruise, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Premium multi media center with AUX, USB and Bluetooth input, satellite radio and steering wheel controls, Bluetooth voice-activated call connectivity, functional roof rack, power sliding rear window, 2 way power sunroof, 400 Watt 120 Volt AC power outlets, the Black Out TRD OFF ROAD body package (including body-colored bumpers, spoiler, fender flares and grill with all Black accents on the body panel, mirrors and handles). You also get the factory tow package, upgraded fog lamps & Westin running boards, remote entry, Rear Spoiler, TRD Sport performance hood, Professional 3" Rough Country Lift with Fox Shocks all around installed and you can choose the Optional New 20 inch Black Manheim Rim and oversized A/T tire package available (at additional cost already pre-installed) and so much more... Clean and is simply stunning!! The 4Runner remains one of the most reliable and best built SUVs on the road today. This one is flawless condition with very well cared for local history with very low kms. Gorgeous in all respects with pride of ownership very evident - it looks & drives like new and is exceptionally clean inside and out. Really, none nicer!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Local Manitoba Certified CARFAX history, the balance of the Toyota factory warranty and we have many unlimited extended warranty options available. READY FOR SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
